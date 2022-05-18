Kentucky Senate primary results

FANCY FARM, KY — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne will emcee the 142nd St. Jerome Picnic at Fancy Farm, organizers announced Monday. A Republican, Osborne has represented part of Oldham County, Kentucky, since 2005, and legislators chose him as speaker in 2019. In addition to his prominent role in the legislature, Osborne is a farmer and realtor.
PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Country Club played host to the Independence Bank West Kentucky Junior Championship on Sunday. Marshall County's Trey Wall won the boys 16-18 division in a two-hole playoff against St. Mary's Aidan Hahn, after the two shot +4. In the girls 16-18 division, McCracken County's Madison Glisson...
Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a murder in Christian County. They were called in to help by Oak Grove police Sunday morning at 3:42 AM. KSP Detectives say Gailon J. Toler, age 18, of Clarksville, Tennessee was killed. The Christian County Coroner pronounced Toler dead at the scene.
