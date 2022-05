COLORADO, USA — It’s official: Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $500 in the mail by September, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday. The new law, Senate Bill 233, will refund up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year. This expedites the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund — originally scheduled for the spring of 2023 — to mere months before the November election.

