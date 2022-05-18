UPDATE: Emergency officials resume search for person in the Chattahoochee River

UPDATE 05/18/22 9:30 A.M.: After calling off a river search due to nighttime conditions and impaired visibility, Columbus Fire & EMS resumed their search of the Chattahoochee River Wednesday morning.

Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Schull says divers will go into the water this morning, in search of a man reported to have jumped off the 14th Street Bridge. Fire & EMS officials reported to the river Tuesday night around 11 P.M., but did not send out dive teams due to the conditions at the time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating after receiving reports that an unidentified male jumped into the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night.

Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells News 3 police responded to the river around 10:30 P.M.

