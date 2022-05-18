UPDATE: Emergency officials resume search for person in the Chattahoochee River
UPDATE 05/18/22 9:30 A.M.: After calling off a river search due to nighttime conditions and impaired visibility, Columbus Fire & EMS resumed their search of the Chattahoochee River Wednesday morning.
Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Schull says divers will go into the water this morning, in search of a man reported to have jumped off the 14th Street Bridge. Fire & EMS officials reported to the river Tuesday night around 11 P.M., but did not send out dive teams due to the conditions at the time.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating after receiving reports that an unidentified male jumped into the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night.
Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells News 3 police responded to the river around 10:30 P.M.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as we continue to gather details.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 1