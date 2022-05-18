ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

UPDATE: Emergency officials resume search for person in the Chattahoochee River

By Mallory Harris
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqj57_0fhktkxs00

UPDATE 05/18/22 9:30 A.M.: After calling off a river search due to nighttime conditions and impaired visibility, Columbus Fire & EMS resumed their search of the Chattahoochee River Wednesday morning.

Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Schull says divers will go into the water this morning, in search of a man reported to have jumped off the 14th Street Bridge. Fire & EMS officials reported to the river Tuesday night around 11 P.M., but did not send out dive teams due to the conditions at the time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating after receiving reports that an unidentified male jumped into the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night.

Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells News 3 police responded to the river around 10:30 P.M.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as we continue to gather details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
wgxa.tv

Vehicle crashes into downtown Macon business, catches on fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A vehicle crashed into a building Sunday night and caught on fire, public safety officials say. According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, a vehicle crashed into the Macon Auto building at 1047 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, which further...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Albany PD asks for public help

ALBANY, GA – The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in these photos. The suspect(s) were involved in a Robbery by Sudden Snatching at 500 North Slappey Blvd (Dollar Tree), where a cellphone was taken. Law enforcement asks...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV. On Monday, around...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in Sunday morning shootout off the Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, May 21st, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle. Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene. The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Victim Dies in Shooting Near Gibbs Village; Suspect Arrested

Montgomery police say the victim in Monday’s shooting near Gibbs Village has died. Police were called to 2000 block of Terminal Road Monday after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Once police arrived, officers made contact with an adult male, who has now been identified as...
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County man arrested on nine charges, nearly 400,000 dollars worth of drugs seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A felony arrest was made on a local man who had outstanding warrants issued by Muscogee County for one count of ‘Aggravated Assault’ and two counts of ‘Violation of Probation Warrants’, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. On May 23, Deandre Williams, a convicted felon and reportedly a ‘validated gang […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. More News from WRBL Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. They […]
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Police
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Monday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Monday morning. Ladarius Williams, 26, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Raja Howard, also a Montgomery resident. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Officers and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
valdostatoday.com

Former restaurant employee shot after firing on officers

ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

4 arrested in Opelika drug bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been arrested on drug related charges in Opelika. According to officials with the Opelika Police Department, Anna Maria Batts, Rodolpho Jimenez, David Charles Luck, and Brandon Scott Batts were arrested on May 23, 2022, after a search warrant was conducted in the 3400 Block of King Avenue. During […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two area law enforcement agencies have made arrests and recovered a number of items following recent traffic stops. In Muscogee County, multiple traffic stops were conducted on Friday - which resulted in an arrest of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cleared a felony violation of probation warrant, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies respond to crash at east Macon liquor store

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies responded to a crash in east Macon Friday morning. WGXA crews on the scene witnessed firefighters handling a car that had burned. It happened at the Sportsman Package Store on Bethune Avenue around 11:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

GBI: Osby autopsy incomplete

TIFTON, GA – GBI agents say the autopsy on Tifton teenager Teajuwan Osby is incomplete while confirming the 19 year old victim suffered a gunshot wound. Osby was found deceased ten days ago in a yard in the 2700 block of South Ridge Avenue. If you have any information...
TIFTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Update: Man’s body recovered from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
wdhn.com

Man murdered in front of a Dothan café

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday. Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, 21, was outside a downtown café on the 200 block of East Powell Street when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was found dead on the...
DOTHAN, AL
WJBF

Thousands without power across parts of Muscogee County; Georgia Power able to work on power remotely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy