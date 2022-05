NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed 36 new state troopers following graduation this week. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated the graduation of the troopers on May 20. Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 422 graduated 14 trooper cadets composed of prior Peace Officer Standards and Training certified law enforcement officers, according to a release. The class was completed in 10 weeks and focused on specialized training to build upon the training they received as prior law enforcement.

