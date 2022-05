CALN TWP — Haverford had a simple plan for the Class 3A 4 x 800-meter relay at the District 1 Track & Field Championships on Friday. The Fords were to run fast enough to qualify for the PIAA Championships but not overly exert themselves, since three of the members of that foursome, Patrick Lawson, Quentin Ryan and Ethan Fingerhut, were entered in the 1,600 later on what turned out to be a hot, steamy day at Coatesville Area High School.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO