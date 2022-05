CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a three-year hiatus, the Beach to Bay Marathon Relay is back! Thousands of runners made their way from Padre Island to downtown Corpus Christi. "It's a beautiful run, it's a scenic run, and the City of Corpus Christi has gone out of their way to make sure that they put a spotlight on Corpus Christi," said Event Director Doug McBee. "They have cleaned this course immaculately from beginning to end and it's just beautiful."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO