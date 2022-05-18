ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Residents flee from Phoenix church after it breaks out in flames

fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire officials say the first-alarm fire broke out...

www.fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Brush fire breaks out in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A brush fire broke out in Chandler on the afternoon of Monday, May 23 near Price and Queen Creek roads. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 burned in Tempe mobile home fire

Two people suffered minor burns in a fire at a mobile home near the U.S. 60 and Priest Drive in Tempe. Four people living inside the mobile home were displaced.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead in crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - One person was killed in a three-car crash that closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Monday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on May 23 along the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 211. The victim's identity was not...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Noise dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Two neighbors in Phoenix got into a fight on May 22 over a noise complaint, and one of them ended up dead, police say. At around 11:30 a.m. near I-17 and Ocotillo Road, Sgt. Philip Krynsky says two men came out of their homes with guns, upset over the loud noise being made.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant to see extra patrols Memorial Day weekend following deadly incidents

"Gonna have two paramedics and two EMTs. All of us are rescue swimmer qualified," said Josh Carpenter with Peoria Fire and Medical Department. "On a busy weekend like Memorial Day, we will have an additional two people out here. That is an ambulance crew." Speaking about the most recent deadly incident on the lake, Carpenter says, "any time anybody gets off the boat into the water, the motor should be off."
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 Mesa townhomes go up in flames; officers treated for smoke inhalation

Mesa fire crews found flames in the attics of two townhomes near Recker and Brown roads on May 21. Crews dumped water on the flames from a ladder to put out the hot spots and they stopped the fires before they spread further. Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bodycam video released of police shooting near a Phoenix Chili's

Bodycam footage was released within weeks of a police shooting that injured a man carrying a river rock who police say was refusing to listen to their commands and entered a business. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road on May 9.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating north Phoenix shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on the night of May 21. The shooting, according to a statement released by police on May 22, happened in the area of 29th Street and Bell Road. The victim, identified as Timothy Eubanks, was found with a gunshot wound. Eubanks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting in south Phoenix, police say, suspect arrested

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a person is in custody following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead. The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue on May 21. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who told officers he shot the victim, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tips on preventing your car from breaking down in the Arizona heat

PHOENIX - The heat is back in Phoenix and auto shops are already seeing an uptick in heat-related breakdowns, so experts are giving tips on how to keep your car running all summer. If you have been driving in the last couple of weeks, you've definitely seen more rubber on...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting

“As the investigation continued, Detectives developed probable cause to arrest a man, later identified as Robert Segobia,” Sgt. Vincent Cole said. “Mr. Segobia was contacted and taken into custody.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested for hit-and-run death of bicyclist, Buckeye Police say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A Buckeye man is under arrest and accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and then leaving the scene on May 21. Police say Fernando Ramos was driving a pickup truck when he collided with 60-year-old George Cooper, who was riding a bike. The wreck happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Beloat Road.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of tying up, robbing partygoers at Tempe house party

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man left kids in car while he gambled at Casino Arizona, court documents say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was arrested after police say he left his two young children inside a car while he gambled inside a Scottsdale casino. According to court documents, 39-year-old Keo Bunchhor was arrested on May 19 after he left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old kids inside a parked car at Casino Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

