Residents flee from Phoenix church after it breaks out in flames

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A brush fire broke out in Chandler on the afternoon of Monday, May 23 near Price and Queen Creek roads. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
PHOENIX - One person was killed in a three-car crash that closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Monday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on May 23 along the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 211. The victim's identity was not...
PHOENIX - Two neighbors in Phoenix got into a fight on May 22 over a noise complaint, and one of them ended up dead, police say. At around 11:30 a.m. near I-17 and Ocotillo Road, Sgt. Philip Krynsky says two men came out of their homes with guns, upset over the loud noise being made.
"Gonna have two paramedics and two EMTs. All of us are rescue swimmer qualified," said Josh Carpenter with Peoria Fire and Medical Department. "On a busy weekend like Memorial Day, we will have an additional two people out here. That is an ambulance crew." Speaking about the most recent deadly incident on the lake, Carpenter says, "any time anybody gets off the boat into the water, the motor should be off."
Mesa fire crews found flames in the attics of two townhomes near Recker and Brown roads on May 21. Crews dumped water on the flames from a ladder to put out the hot spots and they stopped the fires before they spread further. Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
Bodycam footage was released within weeks of a police shooting that injured a man carrying a river rock who police say was refusing to listen to their commands and entered a business. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road on May 9.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on the night of May 21. The shooting, according to a statement released by police on May 22, happened in the area of 29th Street and Bell Road. The victim, identified as Timothy Eubanks, was found with a gunshot wound. Eubanks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a person is in custody following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead. The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue on May 21. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who told officers he shot the victim, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya.
PHOENIX - The heat is back in Phoenix and auto shops are already seeing an uptick in heat-related breakdowns, so experts are giving tips on how to keep your car running all summer. If you have been driving in the last couple of weeks, you've definitely seen more rubber on...
PHOENIX - A man died hours after he was hit by a driver in Phoenix on the night of May 21, the police department said. The incident happened near 7th Street and Camelback Road around 8 p.m. The man who was hit was in extremely critical condition, says Phoenix Police...
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an 18-year-old man was accidentally shot on the night of Sunday, May 22. Officers responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found 18-year-old Brian Lujan, who had been shot. Lujan was taken...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Rescue crews responded to a serious incident that turned deadly at Lake Pleasant for the fifth weekend in a row, this time with a woman having her leg amputated during an incident involving a boat propeller, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on May 21. The...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A pilot made an emergency landing near the airport in Prescott on Sunday, May 22. Airport officials say a small Cessna lost engine power shortly after take-off and the pilot had to put it down in a nearby vacant field. The pilot was the only person onboard and wasn't hurt.
It probably goes without saying, but the group of hikers endured some tough challenges in their recovery journey. Now, they are getting ready to hike a famous mountain in Africa in June. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with members of the group.
A woman visiting Lake Pleasant had her leg amputated in a water skiing incident, and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn what happened. This marks the fifth serious incident at the lake, five weekends in a row with four of the incidents being deadly.
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A Buckeye man is under arrest and accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and then leaving the scene on May 21. Police say Fernando Ramos was driving a pickup truck when he collided with 60-year-old George Cooper, who was riding a bike. The wreck happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Beloat Road.
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was arrested after police say he left his two young children inside a car while he gambled inside a Scottsdale casino. According to court documents, 39-year-old Keo Bunchhor was arrested on May 19 after he left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old kids inside a parked car at Casino Arizona.
