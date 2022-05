Athlone Artists has announced that mezzo-soprano Stephanie Sanchez has joined their roster of talent. An alumnus of New Mexico State, Sanchez recently debuted with Austin Opera in a solo recital of works by Mexican and Latin composers, and sang the role of Ines in Francesca Zambello’s production of “Il Trovatore” at the 2021 Glimmerglass Festival. NMS’ choral director, Dr. Jerry Ann Alt, was the one who introduced Sanchez to the university’s newly-appointed opera studies director, tenor Andrew Zimmerman. Through Zimmerman, Sanchez was introduced to opera, being inspired by a production of “L’Elisir d’Amore,” and began attending young artist programs after receiving her master’s degree in music.

