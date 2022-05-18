ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Vidalia tops Lovett 5-4, punches ticket to 2A state championship

By Amy Zimmer
WJCL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDALIA, Ga. — Vidalia High School defeated Lovett 5-4 in a deciding game three to punch their ticket to the GHSA class 2A baseball state championship on Tuesday. This content is imported from...

www.wjcl.com

WJCL

GHSA postpones baseball state championship series in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has postponed state baseball championship series due to severe weather in Statesboro. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Eubanks on the move

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It's an end of an era at South Effingham High School. After four seasons, Mustangs head baseball coach Todd Eubanks is on the move. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah State releases 2022 football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State football has announced the 2022 campaign ahead of the program's 120th year of competition. This year's schedule, the first for new Head Coach Aaron Kelton, features four away games and five home games—with one home game being played in Macon, Georgia. Season tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale in early June.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Golf tournament held to benefit Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The business community is showing its support for an organization whose mission is to help kids. And the annual Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club golf outing is a rousing success. Instead of beginning the week in the office, many business professionals began it on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Mustang Musicians Celebrated at Signing Ceremony

GUYTON, Ga. — Celebrating Mustang Musicians in Guyton. South Effingham High School holding a signing celebration for seniors set to play and perform in college bands next year. A total of eight Mustang seniors have just completed the audition process and tryouts at colleges around the southeast. Over the...
WJCL

Long County Election Results: 2022 Primary

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Georgia's primary on May 24 will determine who goes on to campaign for the Peach State's elected offices in November's general election. Polls open Tuesday, May 24 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Come...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Businessman pledges $10K for tips in Savannah teen's death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A local businessman is stepping up to help police track down a Savannah teenager’s killer. O.C. Welch, who owns car dealerships in the area, pledged $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in Desaray Gilliard’s murder case. “The family is entitled to closure,” Welch...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

K9s get tested to detect explosives

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The nose knows when it comes to K9s trained to detect explosives. Recently, dozens of police dogs and their handles from Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina came to Savannah’s Enmarket to get certified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is an important step to keeping the public safe during high profile events. Lt. Jason Livie of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit brought his dog Dior to get certified. “We are showing the dogs only to alert on what they are trained on and that is the explosive,” said Lt. Livie.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah arrest 47-year-old woman in domestic shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 5:38 p.m.: SPD has issued the following statement regarding the incident:. "Savannah Police detectives arrested a suspect in an early morning domestic-related shooting on Bridlington Way. Around 1:45 a.m. today officers responded to a residence in the first block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rincon World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

RINCON, Ga. — A Rincon World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday alongside family and friends. There are less than 250,000 World War II veterans still alive today. Even fewer become centurions. “I had 29 months over there, 376 days on the frontlines,” Sapp said. “The Lord...

