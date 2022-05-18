Vidalia tops Lovett 5-4, punches ticket to 2A state championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The nose knows when it comes to K9s trained to detect explosives. Recently, dozens of police dogs and their handles from Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina came to Savannah’s Enmarket to get certified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is an important step to keeping the public safe during high profile events. Lt. Jason Livie of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit brought his dog Dior to get certified. “We are showing the dogs only to alert on what they are trained on and that is the explosive,” said Lt. Livie.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO