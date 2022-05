DURHAM – Fresh off earning the 12th seed in the 2022 NCAA Championship, Duke softball (41-8, 19-3 ACC) is set to host the first NCAA Regional in program history, welcoming three teams to Duke Softball Stadium from May 20-22. The Blue Devils will open the weekend against UMBC (31-10, 12-6 America East) on Friday at 2:30 p.m., on ESPN Plus. Liberty (43-16, 23-1 ASUN) and Georgia (40-16, 12-12 SEC) will meet in the first game of the day, with the four teams engaged in a double elimination style format.

