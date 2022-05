The New York Mets have been connected to JD Martinez for quite some time now. If they were to call the Red Sox for the veteran DH, what would it cost?. Martinez is in the final year of his contract, so the Mets could just wait to acquire him this offseason. However, given how they’re playing, it’s in New York’s best interest to trade for Martinez this season in hopes of a long playoff run.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO