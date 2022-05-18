ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

CORRECTED-APG, OMERS Infrastructure buy Dutch renewables firm Groendus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects APG to ABP in 2nd paragraph)

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Dutch pension investor APG and OMERS Infrastructure said on Wednesday they had agreed a deal to buy Dutch renewable energy platform Groendus for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks the first infrastructure investment in the country for the Canadian group, which invests on behalf of OMERS, one of the largest pension plans in Canada. APG invests for ABP, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands.

Created through the 2021 merger of six companies in the rooftop solar, metering and energy services sectors, Groendus has more than 130 staff and aims to increase its portfolio of 300 solar projects and expand into areas such as battery storage.

“In Groendus, we see an excellent opportunity for OMERS to invest into an energy transition growth platform with a clear mission to enable its commercial, industrial and public customers to decarbonize,” said Alastair Hall, senior managing director and head of Europe, OMERS Infrastructure.

Following the deal close, expected in the third quarter, Groendus will become OMERS Infrastructure’s fifth investment in renewable power, globally. Previous deals include India’s Azure Power (India) and U.S.-based Navisun.

“APG is excited to announce the investment in Groendus, which is a rare opportunity in the accelerating Dutch energy transition space and fits the core of our strategy,” said Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, head of global infrastructure investment strategy at APG.

“As a pension investor, we are continuously looking for attractive, long-term, responsible investments.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

British power firms' shares slide after windfall tax report

May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of British power generating firms plunged on Tuesday after a news report that Britain had ordered plans be drawn up for a possible windfall tax on more than 10 billion pounds ($12.6 billion) of excess profits made by the companies. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Apg#Omers#Energy Transition#Dutch#Abp#Canadian#Omers Infrastructure#Gl
Reuters

Billionaire Styers backs climate tech firm Regrow Ag

LONDON/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tom Styers and investment partner Katie Hall have led the latest funding round for technology start-up Regrow Ag, which aims to help accelerate the shift to climate-friendly farming. Their Galvanize Climate Solutions was joined in the $38 million Series B fundraising by Salesforce founder...
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Oil drops on recession fears and China COVID curbs

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil fell by almost $1 on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs outweighed tight global supply and expectations of a pick-up in fuel demand with the U.S. summer driving season. Investment banks including UBS and Goldman Sachs have cut their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy