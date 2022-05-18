ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 5/18

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Olivia and Isiah Pressley, Toledo, girl, May 17.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Alyssa and Luke VanDusen, Whitehouse, girl, May 17.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Decondia Moss, television, cash, and baby swing from residence in the 1200 block of Bronson.

Grace Garrow, no loss reported from residence in the 3600 block of 149th.

Jahiem Wright, televisions, gaming systems, and other items from residence in the 2000 block of Canton.

David Leggett, clothing from residence in the 3900 block of Mill Run.

Mary Lay, television, money, and other items from residence in the 6100 block of Rambo.

Willie Morin, television from residence in the 400 block of Bancroft.

Donalaya Ellis, television from residence in the 1300 block of East Broadway.

Angela Reidling, no loss reported from residence in the 3700 block of Rose Acres.

Thefts

Alexander Timmer, money and credit card from residence in the 1100 block of Sisson.

Michael Talton, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 600 block of North Superior.

John Dillon, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2500 block of Seaman.

Matt Billick, air conditioning unit from residence in the 1800 block of Krieger.

Phillip Logan, jewelry, cologne, and other items from vehicle in the 3600 block of Waldorf.

Janice Michalak, money from residence in the 5700 block of Angola.

Vivian Lijewski, cash from bank account in the 6800 block of Airport.

Glass City Federal, money from credit card in the 1600 block of East Broadway.

Sharon Sherwood, money from bank account from 4400 block of Naomi.

David Henley, gun from the 3500 block of Manhattan.

Ryan Ramlow, gun from residence in the 3000 block of Villa.

13abc.com

TPD: unknown robbery suspects steal over $200,000 from Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police are looking for four individuals who broke into and stole over $200,000 from a home in Toledo. The robbery took place on the 3500 block of Quast Ln. According to TPD, Dennis Futrell and Heather Czlapinski were woken up by four individuals carrying firearms and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man shot in Toledo Alleyway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for an unknown suspect who shot a man over the weekend. It happened Saturday May 21 in an alley off of Sylvan Ave. between Fitchland Ave. and Grand Ave. According to police records, officers were called to the Toledo Hospital for a report...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Bomb squad takes care of antique shell

A bomb squad was called to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue Thursday to look at an antique bomb or large bullet. A woman called the Bowling Green Police Division at 5:24 p.m. to report that she was an antique dealer and had either a World War II-era bomb or very large bullet. It had been in storage but she had moved it back to her home and had it in the yard.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge. Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. A 13abc photographer witnessed first responders searching the river on a boat...
FREMONT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Smallwood & Nineteen Others Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 17 and returned indictments against a total of twenty individuals including charges filed against Joshua Smallwood of Pioneer. Joshua A.Z. Smallwood, 30 of Pioneer was indicted on a total five counts including one count of Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony; one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Violating a Protection Order, a fifth-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Alcohol and/or Drugs Suspected in Crash that Injures 5 in Lima

Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as factors in a crash that injured five people in Lima Thursday evening. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 63 year old Robert A. Younts, of Lima, failed to stop in time while driving east on State Route 117, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 29 year old Ladasha L. Herring, who was stopped for a red light.
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sent-trib.com

Jury hears about Foltz’s condition after frat party

Stone Foltz’s last few hours, before he slipped into unconsciousness and died a few days later, were described for a Wood County jury that is deciding the fate of two men accused in his death. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the March 2021...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 Exclusive: James Worley interview

TOLEDO, Ohio — James Worley is most widely known for murdering Sierah Joughin, 20, in Fulton County in 2016. He's currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institute and is scheduled to be put to death in May of 2025 for that crime. But, the FBI, local law enforcement, Joughin's family and many in the community have lingering questions about whether Worley may have committed more crimes against women for which he was never caught.
TOLEDO, OH
Community Policy