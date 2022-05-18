ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Family searches for answers after brother dies in motorcycle crash

By Stephanie Chavez
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family still has questions, nearly three months after their brother was killed in a motorcycle crash. While the driver of the SUV he hit was allegedly drunk, deputies say the speed of the motorcycle was also a factor.

The Ramirez family is heartbroken after their 19-year-old brother, Candelario Ramirez was killed in a motorcycle crash in late February. The night of the crash Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Ramirez and an SUV had collided on Roy near I-25, just west of Sandia Casino. Ramirez was ejected from his motorcycle and died on the scene.

The case was handed over to Pueblo of Sandia Police because it happened on tribal land. Since then, the Ramirez’ say they haven’t gotten any updates. “They say they have an investigator looking at the whole situation, but they haven’t given us any clear answers,” said Alfredo Ramirez, Candelario’s older brother.

They’re wondering if the driver of the SUV, who deputies say was drunk at the time of the crash will face charges. The initial report, filed by BCSO says they conducted a breathalyzer, and he blew a .10.

That same report says the crash could have been avoided if Ramirez had been driving the posted speed limit. Deputies say Ramirez was going 88 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the posted speed limit in the area is 55.

Still, the Ramirez’ are asking why the driver of the SUV hasn’t been charged. They say they miss their baby brother, and they’re hopeful answers will help them heal.

We reached out to Sandia Pueblo Police, they say they’re unable to comment on the crash. The Ramirez family has started a Go Fund Me to help with funeral costs.

Flynhawaiian31
5d ago

they will probably both be at fault. driving 33 miles over the speed limit is aggressive driving, so they are right. If he wasn't riding so fast, he probably wouldn't have had such a bad crash. the suv driver shouldn't have been on the road either.

