Scranton, PA

Coffee and Cookies from the Weinberg Memorial Library

By George J. Aulisio
scranton.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout Finals Week the Library will be providing coffee and cookies. The...

sites.scranton.edu

Times Leader

Exaltation of Holy Cross Church plans drive-thru potato pancake sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish will hold a Potato Pancake Fest (Drive-Thru), sponsored by the Men’s Club of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Six potato pancakes are $10. Vehicles enter the drive-thru from the Sans Souci Highway. For more info, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org. Shown are club officers, from left: Frank Sokola, Bob Kovach, Deacon Raymond Lenahan, Jerry Tippins, Father Richard Cirba (pastor), Stephen Dule, and Barry Kaminski.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
scranton.edu

Events Calendar

All DaySpring 2022 Final Exams End. Last Day of Term. All Day2022 Spring Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement.
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

How to ‘COVID proof’ your home

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- With the summer months approaching and COVID numbers on the rise, there are some things you can do to ‘COVID proof’ your home. If someone in your family tests positive, there are some things you should do to help stop the spread, according to Infectious Disease Specialist with Arnot Heath, Dr. Justin […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton. “1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

LGBTQ friendly boutique opening in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A new clothing store has opened in Williamsport, and it’s specifically for members of the LGBTQ community. There’s a new way for members of the LGBTQ community in Lycoming County to shop without judgment, the Brian Spies Boutique. “This is a safe place for people to come, get clothes for free. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Rustic Contemporary Chalet in Lake Ariel

This Hideout hideout has two large screened porches that let the cool mountain air flow through the house. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week, I offer another Hideout hideout for your consideration, namely, this Lake Ariel rustic...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New policies in store for Little League World Series visitors as series expands

South Williamsport, Pa. — This year, Little League International will be celebrating their 75th anniversary of the World Series, from August 17-28. Little League International recently announced a full return to World Series competition for 2022 after multiple years of pandemic restrictions. Related reading: Little League World Series set to return with full roster of events, teams in 2022 The 2022 event will expand from 16 teams to 20 teams...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Juliette Bridals relocates to owners home

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For generations, Juliette Bridals was the cornerstone of downtown businesses in Pottsville. But the store is now moving to a place where customers can feel right at home. Owner Ivana Mercuri relocated the store to her home. "The main reason why we made this move is...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A glimpse of life underwater On the Pennsylvania Road

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A love of fishing led a photographer from Lycoming County to do a lot more than casting and reeling them in. He's found a way to give all of us a glimpse into life under the surface of the rivers and streams in central Pennsylvania. Jon...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WKYC

Black bear spotted in yard in Madison Township

MADISON, Ohio — Some residents in Madison Township have gotten a visit from an unexpected guest. A black bear has made its way into the backyards of several homes in the area. "We advise not to approach the bear, to take your bird feeders in and keep your trash secure. If the bear becomes stuck or trapped, please contact the police department," the Madison Township Police Department advises.
MADISON, OH
thevalleyadvantage.com

'Tougher than anyone:' Archbald kid battling cancer

It appeared out of the blue. The Evans family of Archbald participated in a flag football game, went shopping for Halloween costumes and returned home to eat dinner. Adaleigh “Addie” Evans, then 6, went upstairs to get ready for bed and noticed a lump on her shoulder the size of a baseball.
ARCHBALD, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Sign of the Times? Endicott Posted Gas Price is Simply Too Much

Everyone expected gasoline prices to continue rising with Memorial Day weekend approaching but the prices posted in Endicott caused some people to do a double take. The sign at the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli on East Main Street on Thursday was displaying hard-to-believe prices of nearly 10 dollars a gallon for gas and diesel.
Newswatch 16

Funeral home in Northumberland to be auctioned off

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The oldest building in Northumberland will soon be auctioned off, and it happens to be a funeral home. Jeffrey Dunkelberger has been an auctioneer for more than 30 years. He's auctioned off many items and buildings but says this listing in Northumberland is one of the more unique ones.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Pediatrician warns parents of homemade formula recipes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- With many American families desperate in their search for baby formula and alternatives, medical experts are warning against making your own.    It comes as recipes for “Homemade baby formula” circulate the internet.    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises against making formula and says consuming homemade formula can result […]
KINGSTON, PA

