Dr. Steven H. Selman (1947-2022)

Dr. Steven H. Selman, a kidney transplant surgeon, University of Toledo professor of urology emeritus, and award-winning researcher remembered for his care toward others — patients, colleagues, friends — died Friday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 74.

He had Parkinson’s disease for more than a decade, his wife, Linda Selman, said. That led to his retirement in 2015 as chairman of the department of urology at UT’s Health Science Campus, the former Medical College of Ohio.

Dr. Michael Rees, surgical director of UT’s transplant program, said that Dr. Selman was the best chairman of an academic department for which residents in training, medical students, and staff members could hope.

“When you become the chairman of a department, your focus needs to be on the success of others,” said Dr. Rees, who also was a close friend. “He had great vision for where he wanted the department to be, and he was a consummate leader in helping move the department at the University of Toledo forward.”

Dr. Selman’s surgical record included more than 500 kidney transplants. The prospect of helping people contributed to his choice of profession, his wife said, adding that like his father, Dr. Morris Selman, a heart surgeon, he “had a great deal of respect for patient care.

“He didn’t have any barriers between himself and patients,” his wife said. For years a separate phone line into the family’s West Toledo home was open to any patient, family member, friend, or student.

His training in urology, general surgery, and transplant surgery gave him depth, Dr. Rees said

“He was a great technical surgeon, but he knew what to do and when to do it. And he had many backup plans,” said Dr. Rees, who also is chief executive of the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation, a nonprofit.

“He cared deeply about people and took good care of them,” Dr. Rees said. “You knew when he was looking after you that you were going to be all right. I like to say he had kind eyes. The kindness in his eyes brought a lot of comfort to a lot of people. He lived that out in his life.”

Dr. Selman’s son Ben, a lawyer and public defender, said: “I’ve kept in mind the way he cared for his patients. I think I’ve carried that with me in the way I care for my clients.”

Dr. Selman joined the urology faculty of what was then the Medical College of Ohio about 1981. His research interests included the use of lasers in surgery and photodynamic therapy to treat cancer. During his career, he was the author of journal publications and abstracts and was awarded more than 20 patents.

He received an award for urologic research in 1983 from the C.E. Aiken Foundation in Berne, Switzerland, and in 1990 received the Paul Block, Jr., Research Award from the American Chemical Society, according to a UT publication online. The late Mr. Block, a renowned chemist, was co-publisher of The Blade.

He was the 2002 recipient of the John Turin Award for Outstanding Career Accomplishments at UT.

He was born Aug. 29, 1947, to Helen and Dr. Morris Selman and grew up in the Old Orchard neighborhood of West Toledo. He was a 1965 graduate of DeVilbiss High School.

He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics in 1970 from UT. He received his medical degree in 1974 from Case Western Reserve University’s school of medicine. He completed his general surgery and urology residency training at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

He continued to learn — karate, languages, including Yiddish, German, and Hebrew. He went fly fishing in the AuSable River of northern Michigan using flies he tied and rods he built.

“He had an almost insatiable hunger for knowledge,” his son said. “Medicine allowed him to help people, and it was a profession where he was constantly stimulated and able to satisfy this hunger for knowledge.”

Surviving are his wife, the former Linda Shapiro, his high school sweetheart, whom he married July 30, 1972; sons Benjamin Selman and Jacob Selman; brother, Dr. Warren Selman, and six grandchildren.

Services were Monday. Arrangements were by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to Congregation Etz Chayim or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.