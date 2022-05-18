Hidden HERstories: Priscilla Fairfield Bok (CAS 1917)

On May 21, 2022, the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University hosted its 2022 convocation ceremony recognizing the graduating Class of 2022. Adil Najam, Dean of the Pardee School, kicked off the ceremony by welcoming the friends, family, and students tuning in to the Livestream broadcast. After a brief introduction, Dean Najam Najam recognized retiring Pardee School Professors Houchang Chehabi, Professor of International Relations and History, and Erik Goldstein, Professor of International Relations and History, by conferring on them the status of Professor Emeritus at the Pardee School. The two were presented with gifts from the Pardee School and honored with tributes read by Noora Lori, Assistant Professor of International Relations at the Pardee School, and Igor Lukes, Professor of International Relations and History at the Pardee School.

