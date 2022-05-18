ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden HERstories: Priscilla Fairfield Bok (CAS 1917)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA painting of Priscilla Fairfield Bok (CAS 1917), an astronomer who popularized the Milky Way, was dedicated in CAS 502 on...

Boston University

Journalist and Author Bob Woodward (Hon.’22) Tells BU Grads: Mistakes Are Life’s Best Guide

Class of 2022 honored at 149th All-University Commencement May 22. From Richard Nixon’s resignation after covering up the Watergate scandal to Donald Trump’s machinations to overturn an election, Bob Woodward’s half century of journalism has been right more often than not. But it was a mistake he made that offers the best life lesson to the Class of 2022, he told graduates at BU’s 149th Commencement Sunday.
Boston University

Pardee School Hosts 2022 Convocation Ceremony

On May 21, 2022, the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University hosted its 2022 convocation ceremony recognizing the graduating Class of 2022. Adil Najam, Dean of the Pardee School, kicked off the ceremony by welcoming the friends, family, and students tuning in to the Livestream broadcast. After a brief introduction, Dean Najam Najam recognized retiring Pardee School Professors Houchang Chehabi, Professor of International Relations and History, and Erik Goldstein, Professor of International Relations and History, by conferring on them the status of Professor Emeritus at the Pardee School. The two were presented with gifts from the Pardee School and honored with tributes read by Noora Lori, Assistant Professor of International Relations at the Pardee School, and Igor Lukes, Professor of International Relations and History at the Pardee School.
Boston University

Video: Highlights from BU’s 149th Commencement

A return to pre-pandemic protocols as University bids farewell to the Class of 2022. Boston University’s 149th Commencement on Sunday, May 22, was not for the faint of heart. Searing temperatures and high humidity made it feel close to 100 degrees on Nickerson Field, but couldn’t dampen the celebratory mood as thousands of family members and friends cheered on the 3,648 undergrads and 4,113 advanced degree candidates on hand.
