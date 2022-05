Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly bashed Josh Donaldson for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie.”. It took nearly two days for MLB to reach a decision regarding punishment for New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, who called Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie [Robinson]” during their game on May 21. On Monday, MLB announced that they have suspended Donaldson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount of money for his comments that played a role in the benches clearing.

