Black’s bomb, Karp’s arm lead Eagles

James E. Matson Jr., 70, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Belle Vernon, son of Catherine Matson and the late James E. Matson Sr. Jim went to Penn State University. After marrying the love of his life at age 20, he finished his degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years, was promoted to special agent in charge and was given additional assignments as a special case investigator. After retiring from the federal government, Jim worked as a private contractor before fully retiring and enjoying his time with family, especially vacationing at Marco Island, Fla., and Cape May, N.J. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an active member of the community and brought his passion for sports to coaching his son’s baseball and soccer teams. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to his two children. His greatest joy was spending time with his five beautiful grandchildren. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Matson; son, Jeff Matson (and daughter-in-law, So); daughter, Melissa Battisti (and son-in-law, Mike); five grandchildren, Landon and Eden Matson and Ava, Aubrey and Ryan James Battisti; mother, Catherine Matson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (and John) Crane and Patty (and Don) Serwinski; three sisters-in-law (and brother-in-law), Shirley Novakovich (and Ronald), Nancy Moussiaux and Diane Coccari Spadafore; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Spadafore; mother-in-law, Ann Maranich Spadafore; brother-in-law, Michael Spadafore; and niece, Shelly Crane McDonald. Final blessings will be held privately. Private entombment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO