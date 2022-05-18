Beaver and Butler Counties turn out to vote in Pennsylvania Primary

BEAVER COUNTY — The turnout was slow Tuesday afternoon but picked up as voters of all ages in Beaver County took advantage of the sun to exercise their right to vote.

“I think everyone in this country should be out voting today,” said Evelyn Bolton who lives in New Sewickley Township.

Turn-out is down for a primary election so far. The county predicts by the end of the day with mail-in ballots, it will be around 30 percent. But for those who voted, the issues were what brought them to the polls.

“The border is a real problem; gas is a real problem,” Bolton said.

“Just go fill up your gas tank today: it’s almost five dollars and we will probably hit it,” said Jeff Span who lives in Beaver.

Down the road in Butler County, it’s a similar story.

“You can talk about inflation, you can talk about not having baby formula, we can go on and on and we can talk about the gas prices. Something’s got to change,” said Mike Luty.

“Gun control, abortion, immigration, lots of issues,” Gail Wolf said.

Butler County reports some minor issues getting the day started with the technology and no lines at the polls. The voters said it was quick and easy and they hope more people do the same before the end of the day.

“I served the country for 34 years and it’s my duty to get out and vote, everyone get out and vote,” Luty said.

Butler County finished pre-canvassing the mail in ballots before 4 p.m. and anticipate getting results out in a timely manner.

