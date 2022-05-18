Alamogordo man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison
ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – A man convicted of murdering another man in Alamagordo will spend the rest of his life in prison. In August 2020, Christopher Huble showed up at his home where his ex-girlfriend was living and found a man by the name of Harley Benedict.
There was a confrontation, Huble left, then returned with an AK-47 and shot Benedict. Huble was sentenced to life plus four years.
