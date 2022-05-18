ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faIWb_0fhkii5n00

ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – A man convicted of murdering another man in Alamagordo will spend the rest of his life in prison. In August 2020, Christopher Huble showed up at his home where his ex-girlfriend was living and found a man by the name of Harley Benedict.

Story continues below

There was a confrontation, Huble left, then returned with an AK-47 and shot Benedict. Huble was sentenced to life plus four years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Time for Civilian Police Oversight Board in Las Cruces

The tragic shooting of Amelia Baca is the exclamation point to Las Cruces’ need for a Civilian Police Oversight Board. Who sez? So far, the NAACP, LULAC, psychiatrist Dr. Ernest Flores, and many others. Several have personally seen nonfatal incidents as appalling as the Baca shooting. Pattie Hartman told the City Council Monday these situations are “social justice” issues, adding, “I’ve warned as many as I could not to call 9-1-1. Amelia Baca was not an isolated incident.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Third arrest made in Lower Valley double murder from 2021

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials announced Saturday another arrest in connection with a double murder at a Lower Valley Park. EPPD officials say 18-year-old Ricardo Styles De La Rosa was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the November 11, 2021 murder […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Road to recovery: Ruidoso family loses home in the McBride wildfire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a month after the McBride fire devastated the village of Ruidoso families who lost their homes are starting to pick up the pieces. Karen Roach vividly remembers April 12, the day the McBride fire broke out in the village of Ruidoso changing her family’s life forever. She knew something wasn’t right when the road to her house was blocked off.
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Alamogordo, NM
KRQE News 13

El Paso DEA office collects 5,400 lbs. of unused prescriptions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The DEA’s El Paso office says it collected more than 5,400 lbs. of unused prescriptions during its National Drug Take Back Day. That figure includes more than 3,100 prescriptions from New Mexico. Officials say they were pleased with the April turnout, and the total figure is about the same as what it gathered […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

DASO: Deputies involved in shooting Saturday; will release info Monday

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) announced that they will hold a news conference Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. to share details on an officer-involved shooting from Saturday. According to DASO officials, their deputies were involved in a call regarding a suicidal subject earlier Saturday. This resulted in an […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell police searching for armed robbery suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at an Allsup’s store on May 10. They say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. when the suspect tried to buy alcohol at the store. The employee would not sell to him because he believed the suspect wasn’t […]
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Foreclosure#Violent Crime#New Mexicans#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man charged with attempted murder held without bond

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond after a shooting that happened at an apartment complex. A judge ordered 21-year-old Danny Perkins to be held without bond because he found him dangerous and will remain in jail awaiting his trial. Perkins is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Mon, son arrested; charged with assaulting off-duty El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas - A 20-year-veteran of the El Paso Police Department was assaulted and threatened with a knife by a mother and son, according to El Paso Police. Investigators say it happened on May 9, just before 9:30 p.m., at the Resler and Escondido intersection in west El Paso. Police say Officer Delia Dyer The post Mon, son arrested; charged with assaulting off-duty El Paso police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Alabama man charged with murder in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Alabama man has been arrested for murder in Eddy County. Just before midnight Sunday, Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an oil field site on Longhorn Road where they found Avery Weathers from Louisiana shot to death. Tevin Morrissette was identified as the shooter. Investigators say the two had been drinking and […]
EDDY COUNTY, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Nurses from Las Cruces honored at the 2021 Nursing Excellence Awards

Two Las Cruces nurses were among 27 nurses and nurse advocates honored April 2 by the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence (NMCNE) during an awards ceremony in Albuquerque. Karl Ngoye from Memorial Medical Center was recognized with the “Touch a Life” award and June Vermillion from New Mexico State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

Sunday Funday Moment: Las Cruces students advocate for outdoor classrooms

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- One Las Cruces New Mexico teacher is keeping her students busy while teaching them the importance of using their voice to create change. Students in Mrs. Berry’s fifth grade class at Monte Vista Elementary school are spending their time advocating for more outdoor classrooms across New Mexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

One arrested in Eddy County oil field death

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — One man has been charged with murder following a death in an Eddy County oil field. According to the Eddy County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an oil field on Sunday to investigate a person who was found unconscious and not breathing. The Office of the Medical Investigator later pronounced that man dead. Officials identified the victim as Avery Weathers of Louisiana.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Woman killed retrieving cell phone from West EP street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 37-year-old El Paso woman was killed after running back into traffic to retrieve a dropped cell phone Monday night. Police say Celina Coria was walking across Shadow Mountain Drive north of Mesa Street with her son around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he dropped his phone. […]
KVIA ABC-7

Former El Paso family’s 4-year-old son needs a life-saving donor

DALLAS, Texas - Dak Lopez, who loves all things dinosaurs, turtles, and water-related, is battling an aggressive form of leukemia. He is only 4-years-old, yet needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life. The catch is, Dak needs a Hispanic donor- someone who has a similar ancestry! On top of that, according to Lopez- The post Former El Paso family’s 4-year-old son needs a life-saving donor appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy