(May 19, 2022) The baseball team strung together hits in a pair of big innings Wednesday to beat Rising Tide for the second time this season, 11-7 on the road. Trailing 4-1 after three innings, the Whalers exploded for four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth, including a key two-run single by Manny Almonte, who also added multiple putouts in right field, including the last out of the game.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO