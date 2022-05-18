Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Ordered $11,500 Custom Tuxes For His Prison Wedding

Hot girl summer is nearly upon us. As such, Joe Exotic has filed for divorce from his current husband, Dillon Passage . Meanwhile, Netflix’s iconic Tiger King is getting to work on the plans for his upcoming prison nuptials. That’s right. The bleached mullet canNOT be stopped when it comes to marrying his new love and fiancé, John Graham .

Despite not having an actual wedding day on the books, Joe has been making himself busy with planning. According to Page Six he has gotten his hands on a custom all-white tuxedo for himself. Joe’s commissary runneth over, I guess, because his tux rings up for $11,500! Someone explain it to me like I’m five.

The tuxedos are reportedly taking four to six weeks to make and will be created by the Los Angeles based designer, Odain Watson of Otaingerous. Odain is known to make unconventional wedding outfits, so he is likely the perfect person to create a lewk for Joe and his new man. Joe’s tux is set to feature a “custom silk lining” with a pink tiger print and a white cowboy hat. John is planning to don a more traditional look. So like, jorts and just a regular cowboy hat?

Joe and John met behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas. In case you forgot (but of course you didn’t), Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after plotting to kill his tiger-loving nemesis, Carole Baskin .

Joe’s stay in the clink hasn’t been all romance and roses, though. When reports first started coming from the prison Joe was saying things like his “soul is dead,” and that he is “without access to a phone, email, or commissary.” In July of 2020 he wrote a letter to his supporters, fans, and loved ones. He said, “I’m loosing [sic] weight, sores wont heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months, it’s like I have been sent to death row, they stopped all of my medication expect one, this place is hell on earth [sic].”

Joe also claimed that he requires blood infusions for a common immune deficiency and had “not had one” despite needing the treatment every four weeks!

Now that Joe is healed, it’s time to start formalizing some arrangements for his happily ever after. I can’t wait to see if they serve the room-temp Walmart meat as a buffet or plated service.

