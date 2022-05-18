Baldwinsville voters approve 2022-23 school budget, elect 3 to BOE

BALDWINSVILLE — Voters approved the Baldwinsville Central School District’s 2022-23 budget and elected three members to the Board of Education in the May 17 election.

Preliminary results showed 2,183 votes in favor of the nearly $119 million budget, with 698 voting against the proposal.

The top three vote-getters were Sam Schraven (1,630 votes), Tanya Rosado-Barringer (1,486 votes) and Wayne Davison Jr. (1,283 votes).

By the numbers

Voters also approved the following propositions:

Annual bus purchase: 2,211 yes votes, 668 no votes

Durgee Capital Project: 2,122 yes, 742 no

2022 Capital Reserve Fund: 2,141 yes, 703 no

Land Acquisition: 2,177 yes, 658 no

School board results

Voters elected three candidates to three-year terms. Winners are in bold.