Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville voters approve 2022-23 school budget, elect 3 to BOE

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE — Voters approved the Baldwinsville Central School District’s 2022-23 budget and elected three members to the Board of Education in the May 17 election.

Preliminary results showed 2,183 votes in favor of the nearly $119 million budget, with 698 voting against the proposal.

The top three vote-getters were Sam Schraven (1,630 votes), Tanya Rosado-Barringer (1,486 votes) and Wayne Davison Jr. (1,283 votes).

By the numbers

Voters also approved the following propositions:

  • Annual bus purchase: 2,211 yes votes, 668 no votes
  • Durgee Capital Project: 2,122 yes, 742 no
  • 2022 Capital Reserve Fund: 2,141 yes, 703 no
  • Land Acquisition: 2,177 yes, 658 no

School board results

Voters elected three candidates to three-year terms. Winners are in bold.

  • Luke Gasowski: 935
  • Tanya Rosado-Barringer: 1,486
  • Lyndsey Hodkinson: 291
  • Robert Duke: 368
  • Denise Falso (incumbent): 1174
  • Wayne Davison Jr.: 1,283
  • Claudine Holtman: 819
  • Sam (Sherry) Schraven: 1,630

