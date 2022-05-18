Baldwinsville voters approve 2022-23 school budget, elect 3 to BOE
BALDWINSVILLE — Voters approved the Baldwinsville Central School District’s 2022-23 budget and elected three members to the Board of Education in the May 17 election.
Preliminary results showed 2,183 votes in favor of the nearly $119 million budget, with 698 voting against the proposal.
The top three vote-getters were Sam Schraven (1,630 votes), Tanya Rosado-Barringer (1,486 votes) and Wayne Davison Jr. (1,283 votes).
By the numbers
Voters also approved the following propositions:
- Annual bus purchase: 2,211 yes votes, 668 no votes
- Durgee Capital Project: 2,122 yes, 742 no
- 2022 Capital Reserve Fund: 2,141 yes, 703 no
- Land Acquisition: 2,177 yes, 658 no
School board results
Voters elected three candidates to three-year terms. Winners are in bold.
- Luke Gasowski: 935
- Tanya Rosado-Barringer: 1,486
- Lyndsey Hodkinson: 291
- Robert Duke: 368
- Denise Falso (incumbent): 1174
- Wayne Davison Jr.: 1,283
- Claudine Holtman: 819
- Sam (Sherry) Schraven: 1,630
