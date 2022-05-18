ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

‘Taste of Mendota & Street Dance’ coming in June

walls102.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Another night to celebrate and collect donations for the public art piece “Raise...

www.walls102.com

walls102.com

LaSalle Public Library to host BioBlitz Nature Walk

LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be hosting a nature walk at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday. Adults and families are invited to experience nature close up in this free fun event that is educational and a real contribution to the scientific community. Using a cell phone app, participants will observe and photograph flora and fauna as they explore the trails at Starved Rock. Every observation can contribute to biodiversity science. From the rarest salamander to backyard birds to common weeds, participants will upload pictures to scientific data repositories like the Global Biodiversity Information Facility to help scientists, worldwide, find and use the information. Participants should meet Library staff outside the Starved Rock Visitor Center by 8:15. The event will be from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Library staff will discuss Park rules, trails and terrain, goals of the BioBlitz, as well as assist participants in downloading the free iNaturalist app. As this event is outdoors, participants should dress appropriately for hiking and consider protection from the sun, insects and weather. The BioBlitz will take place rain or shine, unless there is a risk of dangerous weather.
LASALLE, IL
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun This Week? Check Out The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
WOMI Owensboro

Famous Illinois Auto Museum Opens For Season With Huge Addition

This popular attraction in Illinois is getting ready to re-open for the summer and debut its massive new displays. If you're somewhat familiar with Roscoe, Illinois, you would never expect an amazing museum like this one to be located in a little town. Historic Auto Attractions is famous in the world of cars and historic memorabilia but is more of a hidden gem in the Rockford area.
ROSCOE, IL
97ZOK

Enjoy All Things Strawberries At This Illinois Farm’s Annual Strawberry Festival

With Summer approaching, we tend to eat more fruits because they're really refreshing on the hottest days! Here's your chance to stock up at this city's Strawberry Festival!. Every year, I go to Florida with my parents and they make me go with them to Parksdale Farm to get strawberry shortcakes, strawberry jam, strawberry smoothies, and take a picture on the strawberry throne for memories. It's actually a pretty fun place, so I can only imagine how cool this festival will be at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva, Illinois.
GENEVA, IL
Mendota, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Teacher Loved for Her Kindness, Fun Experiments and Snack Game

One of my favorite parts about honoring our Teachers of the Week is the difference between nomination letters from parents and the ones from the kids. Hundreds and hundreds, that's the number of reasons we read every week that families around the Stateline love their teachers. But, if I'm being honest, I love the reasons shared by the students quite a bit more.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze at vacant Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive extra-alarm blaze at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in far west suburban St. Charles Saturday evening.The fire started before 5 p.m. at the vacant golf resort and hotel complex at 4051 E Main St. and was eventually upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in dozens of fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters to help contain the flames.Heavy flames and a huge plume of dark grey smoke were visible at the complex.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire destroyed much of the Pheasant Run resort, but crews were trying to save a 15-story tower on the site.The fire has since been extinguished."The damage to the buildings is extensive. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Sunday to complete extinguishment of all fires," said Fire Chief Scott Swanson. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint Charles Fire and Police departments. No injuries were reported. The resort closed in March 2020.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive fire at closed Illinois resort

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WTVO) — Flames and huge plumes of smoke filled the sky around a shuttered St. Charles resort on Saturday, and the fire was still smoldering on Sunday. The blaze at Pheasant Run Resort started around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews said that the fire caused extensive damage to multiple buildings on the 18-acre […]
SAINT CHARLES, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: The Captain Jinks Show

—— PROMOTIONAL AUTOGRAPHED PHOTOS, ADS AND ART FROM THE CAPTAIN JINKS SHOW. Before I show pictures from the TV show, here’s the theme song from The Captain Jinks Show!. Here’s photos from the show including the Captain and Salty interviewing kids, the Joke Barrel, Bosun Joe’s art segment and them waving goodbye at the end of the show.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Will rolling blackouts hit Illinois this summer?

John Moraski of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why we may see more rolling blackouts in the Midwest this year, and why you can do to save energy. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Farming accident takes the life of well-known cattle farmer

BERWICK, Ill. — A rural Warren County, Illinois farmer was killed when a chemical truck he was working on rolled over him on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jim Bloomberg, 66, was working on a chemical truck on his farm when it rolled over him. Warren County Coroner Al McGuire said Bloomberg died from blunt force trauma.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Crisis nursery in Peoria offers relief during formula shortage

UNDATED – More baby formula has entered the United States to help address the nationwide shortage. 35 tons arrived Sunday in Indianapolis from Germany to be distributed around the U.S. to families who have babies intolerant of protein in cows milk. Locally, facilities like the Crittenton Centers in Peoria, a 24/7 crisis nursery, is carrying infant and alimentum formula, but while supplies last. Assistant Coordinator Ashlie Inman says the crisis facility distributed over 100 cans of free formula to families in need and will continue to do so this week. The crisis center lifted its one-per-month donation rule to help families during the shortage. If you are a parent or caregiver in need of formula, it is asked that you bring photo identification, a medical card and or child’s birth certificate.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Elijah Muhammad House to host May 20 fundraiser

The Elijah Muhammad House is hosting a non-alcoholic wine tasting fundraiser for the museum’s renovation and restoration. The “Donate and Sip” will take place this Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St. The event will feature free samples of alchohol-free Chardonnay, Rosé and other drinks from Atlanta-based Magnolia Crescent Orchards.
CHICAGO, IL

