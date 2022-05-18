ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa man arrested for LSD delivery

walls102.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA – An Ottawa man is facing a Class X Felony for LSD distribution after an investigation by the...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Minor Fire Breaks Out At U.S. Silica

A small fire broke out at a big industrial plant in Ottawa. Firefighters were called just before 2:30 Monday morning about a fire at U.S. Silica off Boyce Memorial Drive. Naplate and Ottawa fire departments responded while Utica was called to provide an ambulance. Naplate Fire Chief John Nevins says...
OTTAWA, IL
wvik.org

Charges Filed for I-74 Pedestrian Death

46 year old Chhabria Harris is accused of three counts each of Aggravated DUI - Causing Death or Bodily Harm, Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Involving Death or Injury, and Aggravated Reckless Driving, plus one count of Reckless Homicide. Police say about 2 am Sunday, someone...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Man charged with killing Knox County deputy pleads not guilty

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The man charged with the death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial during his preliminary hearing Monday, May 23 at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge, Illinois. There was also an order entered that all audio and video relevant to the case be preserved.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin Police investigate fatal accident

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle Sunday afternoon in Pekin. Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Jo Ingles says it happened at the intersection of Townline Road and Veterans Drive just before 12:30 PM Sunday. Police say the motorcycle...
PEKIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglesby, IL
Ottawa, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Streator, IL
City
Mendota, IL
City
Princeton, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Spring Valley, IL
KBUR

Galesburg Police investigating shots fired call

Galesburg, Ill.- The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday evening. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 19th at about 6:19 PM Galesburg police received reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of E. North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

10 counts against driver in I-74 walkway accident

Charges have been announced against the suspect driver in a fatal 1-74 pedestrian walkway incident. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed 10 counts against Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline. Moline Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the new 1-74 bridge in Moline at approximately 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Officers found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle that drove through the walkway. One victim, Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims’ names have not been released. They remain in critical condition.
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Pekin — Police

PEKIN, Ill. — We’re learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend in Pekin. Local police say they responded to the area of Veterans Drive and Towerline Road near the Walmart, where they found a motorcyclist with critical injuries. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
PEKIN, IL
wjol.com

Crash Kills 55-year old Joliet Woman

A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsd#Police#Tri Dent Agents#Lasalle Streator#Ottawa Police Departments
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sterling man charged after fight victim hospitalized

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police say Troy Hernandez, 42, was arrested early Sunday after allegedly beating another man so severely he had to be hospitalized. According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 2400 block of West Lincolnway and found a 41-year-old victim suffering from facial fractures. He was taken to CGH Medical […]
STERLING, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three people from Plainfield killed in crash near Manhattan Sunday

Three people from Plainfield died in a two vehicle crash just north of Manhattan in Will County Sunday night. Illinois State Police say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Giosan Garay, of Plainfield, was heading southbound on Route 52 when it crossed into northbound lane and hit another vehicle head on. Garay, and two passengers identified as 21-year-old Juan J. Bernal and 24-year-old Jesus Martinez, both of Plainfield, were killed.
PLAINFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged In Deadly Beating In Hanover Park

A Joliet man is accused of beating a man to death last week in Hanover Park. Brandon Beamish is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and armed violence in the death of Fred Boerma. Boerma was found dead inside his home on Northway Drive in the northwest suburb. Authorities say Beamish and another person entered Boerma’s house in order to steal a safe. When the victim confronted them, Beamish hit him twice with the butt of a handgun before leaving with his safe.
HANOVER PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for Monday, May 23, 2022

--- On Saturday at 11:18p.m. deputies responded to Ridge Road near Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township for a traffic investigation. 68 year old Catherine I. Zivec, of Joliet, was arrested for driving under the influence. Zivec was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing. --- Deputies located a suspicious...
PLANO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wjol.com

Two Bolingbrook Residents Fight With Police During Traffic Stop

On May 18th at approximately 11:20 PM, Bolingbrook Police effected a traffic stop near Deerfield Dr and Ashbury Ave for equipment and moving violations. During the course of the stop, the driver and a passenger ignored police commands and physically resisted police efforts to take them into custody. The passenger,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Bigelow shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Ex-suburban mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to support the use of red-light cameras in his community. Tony Ragucci was mayor of Oakbrook Terrace. He admits getting $88,000. It’s the latest conviction related to how SafeSpeed LLC dealt with some Chicago-area communities that installed cameras to record traffic violations. SafeSpeed says it didn’t authorize payoffs and that any kickbacks were part of a scheme by people who are no longer associated with the company. In April, Louis Presta, who was mayor of Crestwood, was sentenced to a year in prison for accepting $5,000.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
WCIA

Radio calls leading up to Sheriff Deputy’s death revealed

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed on April 29 after attempting to set up spike strips along US Route 150 in Henry County. WMBD obtained the police radio calls before Weist was killed. “Apparently [the suspect] threw a liquor bottle out the top of the sunroof from his […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Victim identified in Saturday afternoon homicide

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of the man killed not far from Peoria High School Saturday has now been revealed. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, around 12:30 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1500 block of N. Bigelow St. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Despite resuscitative efforts, 21-year-old Rodger Browder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Sunday release.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Ottawa man held on million dollar bond in drug bust

LaSalle County Sheriff's Deputies earlier this week arrested 27 year old Jeremy A. Gossett, of Ottawa. The arrest warrant was for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Gossett was found by LaSalle police and allegedly in possession of over fifteen grams of cocaine on February 6. He was released pending labs.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy