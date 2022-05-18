Ottawa man arrested for LSD delivery

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to support the use of red-light cameras in his community. Tony Ragucci was mayor of Oakbrook Terrace. He admits getting $88,000. It’s the latest conviction related to how SafeSpeed LLC dealt with some Chicago-area communities that installed cameras to record traffic violations. SafeSpeed says it didn’t authorize payoffs and that any kickbacks were part of a scheme by people who are no longer associated with the company. In April, Louis Presta, who was mayor of Crestwood, was sentenced to a year in prison for accepting $5,000.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO