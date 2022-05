Kevin Lee Allen, 36 of Bedford passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his residence. Born January 23, 1986, in Bedford he was the son of Lowell Allen and Donna (Delphia) LeClair. Kevin was a 2004 graduate of Paoli High School and formerly worked at Walmart in Bedford, he was an avid gamer. Kevin was a loving son, brother, and friend. He was a soft-spoken man with a presence of a giant with a heart just as big. He always found a way to put a smile on our faces.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO