Animals

The Evolution of Big Cats

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbk7B_0fhkfqNE00

Andrew Cuff, Lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Liverpool, joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss the history and evolution of big cats, and what the future of this species may look like.

