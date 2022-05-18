Toledo parents voice concerns about location, safety of summer programming to city council

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tens of millions of Americans are employed by a small business. Starting your own may be a dream for some of you. It’s a lot of work to get one off the ground but there is free help to help make it possible. The Toledo...
Noise and zoning complaints have pitted neighbors against a local beer brewery. Some residents object to outdoor bands at the brewery disrupting the peace on their properties. The owner of the brewery would like to provide music outdoors for customers, such as a jazz faculty night, while monitoring the noise levels.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Parks and Youth Services and other city officials were supposed to launch the summer rec and enrichment season in Toledo over the weekend, but it was canceled. So, WTOL 11 started to wonder if the tall grass in some of those parks was the reason. Ruth...
The Wood County Health Department inspected food service operations from Perrysburg to North Baltimore during the last week of April. The following inspections were conducted April 26. Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the...
For the last four weeks, COVID cases in Williams and Fulton counties have been above 100 per 100,000 people. Cases in Ohio have now reached the 200 mark, at 269 per 100,00 people. Thirty-eight counties are over 200 per 100,000 and only seven counties are under 100 per 100,000. Williams...
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Two Ohio cities claimed the legislature’s oversight of traffic camera revenue was against their right to self-govern, but the Ohio Supreme Court has disagreed. East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights both use traffic cameras to catch violations, and say they are protected by the Home Rule Amendment, a measure that gives municipalities the ability to self-govern […]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may remember Emma Roe. 13abc covered her fight against leukemia and the support from the community. In recent weeks, the founder and president of Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio says Emma’s health took a turn for the worse. “It was kind of unexpected,” said...
The fountain feature for the new gateway to Bowling Green State University’s traditional quadrangle will be named for longtime local supporters of the university. On Friday (May 20), the BGSU Board of Trustees approved naming of the water feature as the Schmeltz Family Fountain in honor of Peggy and the late William Schmeltz, of Bowling Green.
The search for a 54-year-old Wakeman man who was lost in Lake Erie late last year, has ended. The body of James Muncy was found May 19 by a boater near Vermilion, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “(Muncy’s) wallet with identification was found on his body,” said...
A local brewery and the upcoming Porchfest event drew comments from Bowling Green residents during Monday’s council meeting. Public Works Director Brian Craft addressed council about Arlyn’s Good Beer, located on Hankey Avenue, saying he came to speak on the subject as a citizen and not a department head.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - An emotional day in a Wood County courtroom. Stone Foltz’s girlfriend described his condition just hours after consuming what would turn out to be a deadly dose of alcohol. Madelyn Borja was the one who eventually called 911. She actually had her own sorority...
PERRYSVILLE -- An ominous note was on my desk when I arrived at work: “Terry McMillen knows where Rattlesnake Village is. He can take you right to it. Phone number.”. Who left the note? Who was Terry? Never heard of that place. Guess I'll call. “Hi, this is Adam...
Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, which ran from April 23rd thru April 24th, April 30th, May 1st, May 7th thru May 8th and May 14th thru May 15th. The blitzes were conducted in conjunction with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A humane society in northern Ohio rescued 17 dogs from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" at the end of April. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter on April 28 so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs.
A bomb squad was called to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue Thursday to look at an antique bomb or large bullet. A woman called the Bowling Green Police Division at 5:24 p.m. to report that she was an antique dealer and had either a World War II-era bomb or very large bullet. It had been in storage but she had moved it back to her home and had it in the yard.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly New York man believed to be in NW Ohio was located Monday. Authorities were searching for a man missing from New York pinged his cell phone in Maumee, Ohio before it died, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. Paul Krahenbuhl, 93,...
