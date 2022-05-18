Prep Sports Recap for May 17, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U-High scored five times in the second half to blow open a close game and beat Williamsville in a class 1A girls soccer sectional semifinal at Warrensburg on Tuesday.
Morton, Metamora, Normal West and Notre Dame won class 2A soccer regional openers.
East Peoria moved into sole possession of the Mid-Illini Conference softball lead with a 10-1 win over Pekin. Washington knocked Metamora out of a tie for the league lead by beating the Redbirds, 7-2.
Washington boys lacrosse improved to 13-0 with a 19-5 win at Dunlap.
