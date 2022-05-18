ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for May 17, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 6 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U-High scored five times in the second half to blow open a close game and beat Williamsville in a class 1A girls soccer sectional semifinal at Warrensburg on Tuesday.

Morton, Metamora, Normal West and Notre Dame won class 2A soccer regional openers.

East Peoria moved into sole possession of the Mid-Illini Conference softball lead with a 10-1 win over Pekin. Washington knocked Metamora out of a tie for the league lead by beating the Redbirds, 7-2.

Washington boys lacrosse improved to 13-0 with a 19-5 win at Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.

WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime Teammates Embracing Final Days Together Before College Makes Them Rivals

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seniors Kayla Pacha and Hannah Tellor are in their final days as Metamora teammates. That’s saying a lot because they’ve been playing on the same teams since basketball. In third grade. “I knew (Hannah) before (that team). We went to school together for a couple years,” said Pacha. “We both tried […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield Players Hoping to Honor Former Classmate With Postseason Run

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One trophy down, more to come. That’s what the Brimfield baseball team is thinking after a 10-5 win over Midwest Central in the class 2A regional championship game Friday. The Indians are hoping for a deep postseason run to honor former player Aaron Miller, who died in an auto accident in […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Class 1A Area Girls Ready to Race on State’s ‘Big Blue’ Track

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve waited all year for this week. Girls track and field athletes head to Eastern Illinois University’s famed blue track to compete at the state track meet. And several of them could bring multiple state medals back to central Illinois on Saturday night The class 1A prelim races are Wednesday. The […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Georges Primed for Track Sectional Wednesday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Wilson Georges was a freshman, his Limestone track and field team finished last in the Mid-Illini Conference. This year the Rockets are the champs and have big momentum heading into Wednesday’s class 2A sectional at Metamora. “My freshman year we weren’t near as competitive as this in conference with a […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Chiefs Players ‘On The Clock’ Along with Minor Leaguers This Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Baseball is one of the few sports that isn’t tied to a clock. Fan say that’s good. Critics think that’s bad because games can drag on for a long time. “I love baseball but we don’t need to be out here for five hours, that’s for sure,” said Peoria Chiefs pitcher […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Christian Seniors Sign College Commitment Letters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Peoria Christian student-athletes were honored at a school signing ceremony on Monday. Wes Hunt (Taylor University baseball and basketball), Kaitlyn Black (Taylor University competitive cheer), Ryan Killinger (Taylor University track and field), Addison Mason (Eureka College volleyball), Claire Wuethrich (Eureka College softball), Gavin Johnson (Eureka College basketball) and Sophia Wiersma […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Bri Despines Leads From Behind the Plate and in Front of Class

EAST PEORIA, Il. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bri Despines is finished with high school classes. Yet she feels like her high school career and softball career have been in different orbits. “With COVID it was weird. I feel like I’ve been in high school two years because we were out (of class) a year and a half,” […]
WMBD/WYZZ

All roads lead to Camp Kearney, registration available

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD0 — Founded more than 50 years ago, Camp Kearney is the result of a vision given to long-time South Side […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Civic Center preparing for upcoming arena tours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is looking ahead to two arena tours for later this year. Children of North America, rejoice… GHOST will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live ritual to North America for the next leg of its globally dominating IMPERATOUR. The North American IMPERATOUR will see […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Green Ready for Second NFL Season When He Won’t Be So Green

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a good, but quick trip home for Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green. The former University of Illinois All-American offensive lineman conducted his second youth football clinic at his Alma mater, Peoria High School on Saturday. Then Sunday he had to go right back to Pittsburgh. The center is getting […]
WMBD/WYZZ

You May Not Like Monday’s But Easton Harris Loves Them

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For most people, the start of the week is a bummer. But Easton Harris looks at it differently. He’s counted on to be at his best on Mondays. He’s the pitcher Washington High School turns to when it needs to start the week with a win. It’s a role he loves. […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton’s Tate Roley Growing Into Star Pitcher’s Role

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having an all-state caliber season as the ace of the Morton Potters pitching staff. With 82 strikeouts in 42 innings of work and an ERA just over 1.00, this year has been a breakout season. “I did a lot of offseason work. I’ve been growing, getting bigger and […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Grant Kroodsma: From Home School to Feeling at Home in High School Tennis

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He thought high school tennis would be different than what he’s used to. Grant Kroodsma was right. He’s a freshman, playing on varsity and leading the way for Dunlap. Even though most of the players around him are older. “It’s difficult to play people bigger than you. You have to remember […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Bloomington’s Avery Wapp A Dual Threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington’s Avery Wapp is one of the most feared pitchers in central Illinois. She’s a power pitcher with nasty movement on her pitches. And over the course of her last two seasons, she has three no-hitters and a perfect game on her resume. “Honestly, I don’t even notice it until after […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Five Points Washington gears up for theater season

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington offers more than its pool, gym, or library. The theater is gearing up for a season full of shows. Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times as of 2020, selling out shows coast-to-coast, […]
WMBD/WYZZ

PND Seniors to be Soccer Teammates Again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve been teammates since grade school so why not play for the same college soccer team? Notre Dame seniors Danny Gutzwiller and Alester Dawson signed their college commitment letters to play at Wisconsin-Platteville at a school ceremony on Wednesday. Gutzwiller and Dawson have played on the same parochial grade school teams, […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Demolition of damaged grain silos underway at BioUrja

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After more than a week of battling lingering fires, the process of demolishing five grain silos at BioUrja is underway. On Sunday, Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the grain silo labeled as 74 was demolished. That was the silo that needed nitrogen gas mitigation due to the smoldering fire. […]
WMBD/WYZZ

City Salutes Rivermen With Parade, Rally

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hockey fans stood outside in the rain to cheer on the Rivermen as the Southern Professional Hockey League champs were paraded through downtown Peoria on Friday. The team then got fans fired up at rally at Carver Arena as the team celebrated its first President’s Cup championship. It’s the fourth title […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Lily Sutter More Than Just High-Scoring Soccer, Hoops Star

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Lily Sutter and her family began their lemonade stand fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, they had no idea what kind of an impact they would make. Last year alone, the Sutter’s raised over ten thousand dollars to help kids fight cancer. “It’s just whenever the runners run by, we […]
