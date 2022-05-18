Chicago-area man gets 3 years for threat at Biden inaugural

LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be hosting a nature walk at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday. Adults and families are invited to experience nature close up in this free fun event that is educational and a real contribution to the scientific community. Using a cell phone app, participants will observe and photograph flora and fauna as they explore the trails at Starved Rock. Every observation can contribute to biodiversity science. From the rarest salamander to backyard birds to common weeds, participants will upload pictures to scientific data repositories like the Global Biodiversity Information Facility to help scientists, worldwide, find and use the information. Participants should meet Library staff outside the Starved Rock Visitor Center by 8:15. The event will be from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Library staff will discuss Park rules, trails and terrain, goals of the BioBlitz, as well as assist participants in downloading the free iNaturalist app. As this event is outdoors, participants should dress appropriately for hiking and consider protection from the sun, insects and weather. The BioBlitz will take place rain or shine, unless there is a risk of dangerous weather.

LASALLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO