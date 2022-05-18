ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Chicago-area man gets 3 years for threat at Biden inaugural

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for threatening members of Congress and to...

Ex-suburban mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to support the use of red-light cameras in his community. Tony Ragucci was mayor of Oakbrook Terrace. He admits getting $88,000. It’s the latest conviction related to how SafeSpeed LLC dealt with some Chicago-area communities that installed cameras to record traffic violations. SafeSpeed says it didn’t authorize payoffs and that any kickbacks were part of a scheme by people who are no longer associated with the company. In April, Louis Presta, who was mayor of Crestwood, was sentenced to a year in prison for accepting $5,000.
Streator Police Chief retires in June

STREATOR – The city of Streator has received plenty of applications for its next police chief, since the announcement of Chief Robert Turner’s retirement. Turner has been Streator Police Chief since January of 2021. Turner has been with the department for over 25 years. The city promoted Sergeant Robert Wood to deputy police chief to provide oversight until their next chief is selected. Chief Turner officially retires in June.
Whitehead to lead IVCC computer networking program

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s new computer networking and information technology program coordinator Garrick Whitehead is committed to the success of students and others. He was hired April 14th and will work alongside cybersecurity instructor Nancy McDonnell. “With Garrick and Nancy, our computer networking and cybersecurity programs...
LaSalle Public Library to host BioBlitz Nature Walk

LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be hosting a nature walk at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday. Adults and families are invited to experience nature close up in this free fun event that is educational and a real contribution to the scientific community. Using a cell phone app, participants will observe and photograph flora and fauna as they explore the trails at Starved Rock. Every observation can contribute to biodiversity science. From the rarest salamander to backyard birds to common weeds, participants will upload pictures to scientific data repositories like the Global Biodiversity Information Facility to help scientists, worldwide, find and use the information. Participants should meet Library staff outside the Starved Rock Visitor Center by 8:15. The event will be from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Library staff will discuss Park rules, trails and terrain, goals of the BioBlitz, as well as assist participants in downloading the free iNaturalist app. As this event is outdoors, participants should dress appropriately for hiking and consider protection from the sun, insects and weather. The BioBlitz will take place rain or shine, unless there is a risk of dangerous weather.
LASALLE, IL

