Tractor rollover kills man in Ottawa

A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
A small fire broke out at a big industrial plant in Ottawa. Firefighters were called just before 2:30 Monday morning about a fire at U.S. Silica off Boyce Memorial Drive. Naplate and Ottawa fire departments responded while Utica was called to provide an ambulance. Naplate Fire Chief John Nevins says...
Three people from Plainfield died in a two vehicle crash just north of Manhattan in Will County Sunday night. Illinois State Police say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Giosan Garay, of Plainfield, was heading southbound on Route 52 when it crossed into northbound lane and hit another vehicle head on. Garay, and two passengers identified as 21-year-old Juan J. Bernal and 24-year-old Jesus Martinez, both of Plainfield, were killed.
A person is dead after a motorcycle struck another vehicle in Pekin on Sunday afternoon. Pekin police said officers responded to Towerline Road and Veterans Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Officers said the motorcycle was headed northbound on Veterans when the other vehicle entered the roadway from Towerline turning south.
MOLINE, Ill. — At least one person is dead after an SUV drove across the new I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday and hit three people. Moline and Bettendorf Police Departments say their initial investigation shows the SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf, Iowa, and traveled onto the pedestrian path.
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about a car that had run off the road in the 23200 block of Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton, according to a media release.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island States attorney filed charges Monday against an East Moline woman who drove on the I-74 pedestrian bike path Sunday, killing one and injuring two people. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police say Troy Hernandez, 42, was arrested early Sunday after allegedly beating another man so severely he had to be hospitalized. According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 2400 block of West Lincolnway and found a 41-year-old victim suffering from facial fractures. He was taken to CGH Medical […]
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed on April 29 after attempting to set up spike strips along US Route 150 in Henry County. WMBD obtained the police radio calls before Weist was killed. “Apparently [the suspect] threw a liquor bottle out the top of the sunroof from his […]
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene. The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An adult and two children were injured, and a Mahomet man was killed in a crash Thursday. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened a little before 9 p.m. on Interstate 74 at milepost 200.5 in Vermilion County. A motorcycle was traveling behind a Jeep...
--- On Saturday at 11:18p.m. deputies responded to Ridge Road near Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township for a traffic investigation. 68 year old Catherine I. Zivec, of Joliet, was arrested for driving under the influence. Zivec was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing. --- Deputies located a suspicious...
A fire that erupted at a vacant resort in suburban St. Charles continued to burn late Saturday night, several hours after it first started, according to authorities. The fire was initially reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St. Nearby streets were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
A 51-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife multiple times and strangled her during an attack in Wonder Lake, court documents show. The incident occurred on April 14 at a residence in the 8800 block of Hickory Lane in Wonder Lake. A criminal complaint said that Tyrone S. […]
