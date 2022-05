After getting rained out on Friday, there was plenty of action in game one of the White Sox’ series at Yankee Stadium. There were big hits at the plate and great defensive plays. Halfway home, tensions boiled over for a short fracas, which put a charge into each team and gave the afternoon some extra energy. In the end, the jolt wasn’t enough to jump start the Sox offense, and they dropped the game 7-5.

