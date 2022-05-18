ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cairo-Based MAD Solutions Takes Stake in New York’s D-Street Releasing

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8NO1_0fhkdqRe00

Click here to read the full article.

Cairo-based film marketing and distribution outfit MAD Solutions has taken an equity ownership stake in New York’s revived arthouse distributor D Street Releasing.

The partnership will extend the reach of MAD Solutions’ theatrical distribution operations, giving it an inroad into the U.S. arthouse sector where so far Arab cinema has been largely reliant on festival exposure.

MAD Solutions, which is a top distributor of specialty Arab cinema across the West Asia region, now plans to release between five and seven standout titles from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arabic-speaking countries to North American audiences.

D Street Releasing, which has been largely dormant in recent years, is a division of D Street Media Group, the New York-based production, distribution and music publishing company with affiliate operations in the U.S., Germany, Ecuador, Argentina and South Africa.

MAD co-founders Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab met D Street’s founding CEO Dexter Davis and partner Silvana Santamaria at last year’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and started talks that led to the deal for them to take an unspecified stake in D Street Releasing.

“After taking a break from the theatrical distribution business, I’m extremely excited about this reboot with visionary partners Alaa and Maher, who both bring with them a wealth of regional experience, creative connections and marketing knowledge to the company,” Davis said in a statement.

“This historic partnership will give U.S. audiences the opportunity to understand better our Arab brothers and sisters through powerful stories. Breaking stereotypes and prejudices is a key part of our mandate and with the support and resources from MAD Solutions, I believe we can achieve that goal,” he added.

The newly relaunched D Street Releasing has already acquired five titles to be released stateside theatrically in 2022.

These include Jordanian director Zaid Abu Hamdan’s female empowerment drama “Daughters of Abdulrahman”; Egyptian comedy “Barra El Manhag,” by Amr Salama; and Tunisian social drama “Streams” by by Mehdi Hmili.

“It’s a thrill to be based in Egypt and be able to gain an important foothold in the American distribution marketplace through D Street Releasing,” said MAD Solutions CEO Alaa Karkouti.

“We’ve learned so much operating and growing MAD Solutions and believe we can draw on that accumulated experienced and honed skill sets to advance the agenda Dexter and Silvana have for acquiring content from the Arab world, especially the exciting voices now coming from Saudi,” he added.

Both Karkouti and Diab will join the D Street Releasing board. Also involved in the strategic plans for the new partnership will be New York-based media analyst Colin Brown, who is an international managing partner at MAD Solutions.

At this year’s Cannes , MAD Solutions is premiering Tunisian feature “Under The Fig Trees,” directed by Erige Sehiri, in Directors’ Fortnight. They are also the outfit behind the Arab Cinema Center umbrella group that has a stand in the Palais.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rising South African Director Thati Pele ‘Braced’ for Breakout With Big-Screen Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rising South African filmmaker Thati Pele, the director of the hit Netflix teen drama “Blood and Water” and the streamer’s new original series “Savage Beauty,” is preparing her first feature film, which will be produced by the team behind the Oscar-shortlisted LGBTQ drama “The Wound.” “Brace Yourself” unspools on a failed romantic island getaway, where straitlaced orthodontist Dr. Shaloba Molefe decides to kidnap her unravelling family and won’t let them leave until they love her again. The film is produced by Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro for Urucu Media (“The Wound,” “This Is Not...
WORLD
Variety

Campos do Jordao, a Cultural Epicenter in Brazil

Click here to read the full article. Long established as a venue for festivals devoted to music and the performing arts, Brazil’s alpine city of Campos do Jordão has also hosted audiovisual industry events, led by the annual showcase of upcoming releases, the Winter Show. Now on its 13th year, it was paused for two years because of the pandemic. With the launch of FestCampos, new screening venues are being constructed, says Sergio Sá Leitão, São Paulo State Secretary of Culture. Built last year is the Auditório do Parque Capivari, a semi-outdoor amphitheater with a 3,000-seating capacity while the most recent cinema erected,...
MUSIC
Variety

Why ‘Dead for a Dollar’ Producer Quiver Distribution Shifted Its Business Model

Click here to read the full article. Quiver Distribution got into the business of producing its own movies out of necessity. “Our goal was to go out and acquire all rights to films and exploit them on as many media as possible,” says Barry Meyerowitz, the company’s co-founder. “But we found out that we couldn’t find as many high quality feature films as we needed, so we started making our own. We had to pivot our model. In order to be in control of our destiny we had to start putting these movies together.” It’s a lesson that other companies have been...
ECONOMY
Variety

Creative Talent Agency Frank Management Launched in New Zealand

Click here to read the full article. Mike Minogue, Naomi Ferry and Tim Foley have launched Frank Management, a new creative talent agency in New Zealand. Frank Management is open to representing clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing and filmmaking. The company aims to fill gaps they see across the industry, by offering an alternative for all creatives seeking representation. Minogue is best known to the public in the on-screen role of Officer Minogue in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s TV series “Wellington Paranormal.” He is also successful writer and producer, having recently produced the 2021 Sundance hit “Coming Home In...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

MUBI Acquires ‘Return to Seoul’ Ahead of World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Arthouse distribution, streaming and production company MUBI has taken all rights for the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Turkey, India and Southeast Asia (excluding the Philippines and theatrical rights in Cambodia) for Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul,” which plays in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. MK2 films is handling international sales. Sony Pictures Classics recently picked up rights in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The film centers on 25-year-old Freddie, who on an impulse to reconnect with her origins, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she...
MOVIES
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Booth
Person
Dexter Davis
Person
Nanni Moretti
Person
Michael Winterbottom
Person
Molly Shannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairo#Sol#Cannes#D Street Releasing#Mad Solutions#Arab#North American#D Street Media Group
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing a “song I love” for marketing reasons. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy