1 killed, 3 injured in ‘targeted’ East Palo Alto park shooting
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif ( KRON ) — One person was killed and three more were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. The East Palo Alto Police Department said it believes the shooting was a targeted attack “and not a random act of violence,” according to a press release.Arrest made in alleged homicide near SJSU
Just after 6:00 p.m., EPAPD were notified of a shooting at Jack Farrell Park, which is located in the 2500 block of Fordham Street. Officers found a victim, who died in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.Kids ran for their lives from East Palo Alto gun battle
According to a statement from the Ravenswood City School District, “families and children practicing softball and playing on the playground structures found themselves caught in the crossfires, now traumatized.”
Two other victims brought themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse before being hospitalized. A fourth victim was identified but did not want to be treated.Davante Adams donated to park where cousin was killed
School-based counselors and psychologists were deployed to the site this morning, the statement reads.Watch KRON4 News Online
EPAPD, the Menlo Park Police Department, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office are partnering to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 853-3154.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 1