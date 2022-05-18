ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

1 killed, 3 injured in ‘targeted’ East Palo Alto park shooting

By John Ferrannini, Phil Mayer
 6 days ago

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif ( KRON ) — One person was killed and three more were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. The East Palo Alto Police Department said it believes the shooting was a targeted attack “and not a random act of violence,” according to a press release.

Just after 6:00 p.m., EPAPD were notified of a shooting at Jack Farrell Park, which is located in the 2500 block of Fordham Street. Officers found a victim, who died in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

According to a statement from the Ravenswood City School District, “families and children practicing softball and playing on the playground structures found themselves caught in the crossfires, now traumatized.”

Two other victims brought themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse before being hospitalized. A fourth victim was identified but did not want to be treated.

School-based counselors and psychologists were deployed to the site this morning, the statement reads.

EPAPD, the Menlo Park Police Department, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office are partnering to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 853-3154.

