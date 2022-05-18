CDBG Advisory Committee

The Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Working Group is hosting listening sessions in the Spring/Summer of 2022 to gather input from older adults and others who are aging in Amherst (that’s all of us!). Please join us for these important conversations! SESSION 1: HOUSING - will be held from 2:30-4:00pm on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Zoom. Join us to share your thoughts on the assets and challenges of Housing for older adults in Amherst! Topics include: Aging in place; Home modifications and repairs; Affordability and Accessibility; New housing developments. Register for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/AFAmherstHousing(External link). For more info, please see linked flyers by clicking "more details" below.

