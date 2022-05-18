ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

CDBG Advisory Committee

amherstma.gov
 6 days ago

RECEIVED: 5/5/22 at 9:49 am. TOPICS: PUBLIC HEARING The MA Dept of Housing & Community Development (DHCD) has designated the Town of Amherst a Mini-Entitlement Community that is eligible to apply for...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Jones Library Building Project Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Kestrel Land Trust Project Update; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Quarterly Report; Library Director Evaluation Forms; Mileage Reimbursement; Friends of the Library Report; Director's Report; Woodbury Fund Withdrawal Approval; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Jones Library Building Committee

RECEIVED: 5/16/2022 at 12:19 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (5-10-22); Finance Update (Mangano): Review & Approval of Invoices; Colliers Project Leaders, Owner's Project Manager (DiCarlo): Kestrel Land Trust Proposal Update, Interim Location(s); Subcommittee Reports: Design (Gray-Mullen), Outreach (Lefebvre); Correspondence; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hrs in Advance; Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Amherst Recreation Commission

REVISED: 5/16/2022 at 2:31 pm. RECEIVED: 5/10/2022 at 10:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Welcome Chair/April Minutes PUBLIC COMMENT Approval of March Minutes Program Reports (Rey Harp) End of Season and expanding programming: - Youth Sports - Aquatics - Prime Time Project Updates (Rey Harp) - Collaborative Projects (attached for Commission) - Track and Field Renovation - Fitness Court - Youth Center Open floor for New Commission Business Director notes and Commission Member comments Untimed Items Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the Commission meeting. Adjournment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

African Heritage Reparation Assembly

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 2:57 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, and Agenda Review. 2. Public Comment. 3. Presentation. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Juneteenth with Town Councilor Anika Lopes District 4, Debrief from Town Council: Designating Cannabis Tax Revenue for Reparations, Mass Humanities Application, Community Engagement: Survey; Community Forum; Symposium; Black/African American Census and Vacancy. 5. Public Comment. 6. Member Reports. 7. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 8. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of License Commissioners

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd.; Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Protocol Amherst, LLC, 1 East Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti); Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Amherst Oyster Bar, LLC, 51 North Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti). Temporary Outdoor Dining Applications: Veracruz Foods, Inc, 63 South Pleasant St.; Fresh Side, Inc., 39 South Pleasant St.; A Fine Café Co., Inc., 28 Amity St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: see attached. Discussion Items: Mtg Time; Rental Registration Program; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hrs prior to mtg. Review of Minutes.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Age & Dementia Friendly Community Project - Housing Listening Session

The Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Working Group is hosting listening sessions in the Spring/Summer of 2022 to gather input from older adults and others who are aging in Amherst (that’s all of us!). Please join us for these important conversations! SESSION 1: HOUSING - will be held from 2:30-4:00pm on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Zoom. Join us to share your thoughts on the assets and challenges of Housing for older adults in Amherst! Topics include: Aging in place; Home modifications and repairs; Affordability and Accessibility; New housing developments. Register for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/AFAmherstHousing(External link). For more info, please see linked flyers by clicking "more details" below.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

A Candlelight Vigil

Please join the ARHS community in a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Sayhan Islam and send light and love to the students who are recovering from this tragedy. This event is for the community to come together and show their love and support for these high school seniors, their families, The ARPS Community and each other. There will be a time for community members to express how they feel and share their stories. Candles will be available.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Groff Park Splash Pad Official Season Opening

With the cooler temperatures of this week the Splash Pad will be closed. It will be officially opening for the season on Friday, May 27th. Hours of operation will be 10 am to 8 pm every day.
AMHERST, MA

