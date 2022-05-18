ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Jones Library Design Subcommittee

amherstma.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/16/2022 at 11:20 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Jones Library Building Project Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Kestrel Land Trust Project Update; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Quarterly Report; Library Director Evaluation Forms; Mileage Reimbursement; Friends of the Library Report; Director's Report; Woodbury Fund Withdrawal Approval; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/19/22 at 6:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: 2022 Race Amity Day Proclamation: Discussion & Vote; Finance Committee Appointment Recommendation: sufficiency of the applicant pool, selection guidance, finance: Discussion & Vote; Preservation of Structures of Historical Significance Bylaw: Discussion & Vote; Bylaw Concerning Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers: Discussion & Vote. Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process, Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. General Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of May 11, 2022, Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of License Commissioners

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd.; Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Protocol Amherst, LLC, 1 East Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti); Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Amherst Oyster Bar, LLC, 51 North Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti). Temporary Outdoor Dining Applications: Veracruz Foods, Inc, 63 South Pleasant St.; Fresh Side, Inc., 39 South Pleasant St.; A Fine Café Co., Inc., 28 Amity St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: see attached. Discussion Items: Mtg Time; Rental Registration Program; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hrs prior to mtg. Review of Minutes.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 5/20/2022 at 11:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management 7:30 PM Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). Other Business - Issue Order of Condition 398-406 Northampton Road DEP#89-699 Correspondence Monitoring Reports Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting Enforcement 0 Tuckerman Road Executive Session pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, Section 21(a)(3) to discuss strategy with respect to litigation if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the public body and the Chair so declares that having a discussion in open session would have a detrimental effect on the Town’s litigating position.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 5/23/2022 at 9:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: ANNOUCEMENTS: GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: 1. MAAB Variance Request – Leapfrog Programs – Request a MAAB variance to allow the use of an existing storage building as an emergency shelter without installing a ramp or providing an accessible approach to the entrance required by Section 25 of the MAAB Rules and Regulations, located at 89 North East Street (Map 15A/Parcel 29), associated to their nature after school program, under 521 CMR 24.00. OLD BUSINESS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee and Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/19/22 at 7:08 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget review, questions, and discussion. FY23: Budget Review: General Government. FY23 Budget Review: Conservation, Planning, and Inspections. Public Comment. Announcements and next agenda preview. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Amherst Recreation Commission

REVISED: 5/16/2022 at 2:31 pm. RECEIVED: 5/10/2022 at 10:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Welcome Chair/April Minutes PUBLIC COMMENT Approval of March Minutes Program Reports (Rey Harp) End of Season and expanding programming: - Youth Sports - Aquatics - Prime Time Project Updates (Rey Harp) - Collaborative Projects (attached for Commission) - Track and Field Renovation - Fitness Court - Youth Center Open floor for New Commission Business Director notes and Commission Member comments Untimed Items Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the Commission meeting. Adjournment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Age & Dementia Friendly Community Project - Housing Listening Session

The Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Working Group is hosting listening sessions in the Spring/Summer of 2022 to gather input from older adults and others who are aging in Amherst (that’s all of us!). Please join us for these important conversations! SESSION 1: HOUSING - will be held from 2:30-4:00pm on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Zoom. Join us to share your thoughts on the assets and challenges of Housing for older adults in Amherst! Topics include: Aging in place; Home modifications and repairs; Affordability and Accessibility; New housing developments. Register for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/AFAmherstHousing(External link). For more info, please see linked flyers by clicking "more details" below.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

A Candlelight Vigil

Please join the ARHS community in a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Sayhan Islam and send light and love to the students who are recovering from this tragedy. This event is for the community to come together and show their love and support for these high school seniors, their families, The ARPS Community and each other. There will be a time for community members to express how they feel and share their stories. Candles will be available.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Groff Park Splash Pad Official Season Opening

With the cooler temperatures of this week the Splash Pad will be closed. It will be officially opening for the season on Friday, May 27th. Hours of operation will be 10 am to 8 pm every day.
AMHERST, MA

Community Policy