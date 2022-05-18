ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday Rewind: Myers Park, Charlotte Christian, Metrolina advance in baseball playoffs

By Steve Lyttle, Langston Wertz Jr.
 6 days ago

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

Myers Park broke to a big early lead Tuesday night and advanced to the quarterfinals in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A baseball playoffs.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Christian’s late rally carried the Knights back into the championship series of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A baseball playoffs, where they will face Metrolina Christian this weekend for the state title.

Charlotte Christian will be seeking its third consecutive 4A state title.

Myers Park scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised past visiting Reagan 11-5 in its third-round game. The Mustangs will travel to T.C. Roberson in a Friday quarterfinal.

Owen Anderson and Thomas Bolt each drove in a pair of runs for Myers Park, which added to its big first inning by scoring two more times in the second.

The Mustangs improved to 22-4 on the season.

Knights advance in baseball, softball

Trailing 5-3, Charlotte Christian rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and rallied past visiting Rabun Gap 6-5 in the private schools’ 4A baseball semifinals.

The Knights (28-3), two-time defending state champions, will face Metrolina Christian in the best-of-three final series that begins Friday night. All of the championship series will be played at Charlotte Christian.

Knights’ reliever Ryan O’Rourke pitched hitless ball in the fifth and sixth innings, earning the victory. Johnny Joseph finished with a scoreless seventh.

Drew Beard had two hits and two runs, and D.J. Layton scored twice.

Metrolina Christian (19-6) advanced with a 12-2 rout of Durham Academy. The Warriors scored four times in the top of the second for a 6-0 lead, then added three in the fifth for an 11-0 bulge.

Meanwhile, defending 4A girls’ softball state champion Charlotte Christian trounced North Raleigh Christian 8-1 and moved into the best-of-three state finals series against Cannon School. The series, which will be played at Charlotte Christian, is a rematch of the 2021 finals, which the Knights won in three games.

Anna Hinde led the Knights (18-1) with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Campbell Thompson and Sydney Francois had RBI sacrifice flies in the second inning, giving Charlotte Christian a 3-1 lead that the Knights never relinquished.

Cannon School (14-7) advanced to the finals by beating Covenant Day 9-3. Winning pitcher Maddie Sturgill homered, and Sydney Rose tripled for the Cougars.

Soccer rematch set

Charlotte Latin will face Providence Day on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 4A soccer title match. The Hawks (17-2) downed Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in double-overtime, while Providence Day edged past Ravenscroft 1-0.

Providence Day (17-2), the defending state champion, got a goal from Maggie Carabell, with Cameryn Sicard getting the assist.

Charlotte Latin scored twice in the second overtime, with Lucy Dempsey and Ella Smith getting the goals.

Providence Day won last year’s championship, beating Charlotte Latin 4-3. Saturday’s championship, set for noon at Forsyth Country Day, will be the last for longtime Latin coach Lee Horton. He is retiring at the end of this season.

Baseball

Cherryville 4, East Wilkes 3 (NCHSAA 1A): The Ironmen scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, with Trip Crisson’s two-run double ending the game.

Community School of Davidson 15, Lincoln Charter 9 (NCHSAA 2A): Sam Kelley’s home run highlighted a six-run second inning, which gave the Spartans an early 10-1 lead. Lincoln Charter was 2-0 against the Spartans in the regular season.

East Lincoln 4, Jesse Carson 2 (NCHSAA 3A): Isaac Armstrong pitched a complete-game victory, as the Mustangs (19-6) moved on. They’ll face fellow Western Foothills 3A foe St. Stephens in the quarterfinals.

South Rowan 8, East Rowan 3 (NCHSAA 3A) : More than 1,100 fans packed South Rowan’s stadium, watching the top-seeded Raiders (25-4) beat their county rivals in a third-round game. South Rowan batted around and scored six times in the fourth inning.

SouthLake Christian 14, Asheville Christian 4 (NCISAA 3A): Seth Moon doubled and homered, as the Eagles bashed four home runs. They will face High Point Christian in the championship series.

T.C. Roberson 11, Marvin Ridge 5 ( NCHSAA 4A) : The Mavericks (18-10) fell behind early and fell in a third-round game.

Union Academy 10, Swain County 9 (NCHSAA 1A): The Cardinals rallied from a 6-2 deficit with a six-run fifth-inning rally.

Softball

Alexander Central 4, Providence 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The top-seeded Cougars won at home, as Faith Carrigan pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11. Maddy Mateo homered for Providence.

Anson County 5, Bandys 4 (9 innings) (NCHSAA 2A): Camryn Martin went 4-for-6, driving in three runs for the Bearcats,

Crest 3, North Davidson 1 (NCHSAA 3A): The second-seeded Chargers (24-2) won behind Aidan Ledbetter’s two-hitter.

East Lincoln 2, Hibriten 1 (NCHSAA 3A): Madison Currence had two hits and an RBI, as the top-seeded Mustangs remained unbeaten (24-0).

South Mecklenburg 2, Hickory Ridge 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The Sabres (19-1) scored once in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead run. They will host Marvin Ridge in the Friday quarterfinals.

Boys’ lacrosse

Lake Norman Charter 18, Bishop McGuinness (NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A): The Knights will face First Flight in Saturday’s state finals.

Weddington 16, Hough 15, OT (NCHSAA 4A): The Warriors rallied from a 14-12 deficit in the closing minutes of regulation, forcing overtime. They will face Middle Creek in the state championship game Saturday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Catholic 17, Northwest Guilford 8 (NCHSAA): The Cougars (21-3) moved into the state finals, and match with Cardinal Gibbons.

Charlotte Latin 18, Durham Academy 7 (NCISAA Division 1): The Hawks got six goals and two assists from Evie McMahan and four goals from Crawford Fisher in their semifinal victory. They will face Charlotte Country Day in Saturday’s finals. It is a rematch of a title game that Latin won last year.

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 5, Durham Academy 1 (NCISAA Division 1) : Noah McDonald (No. 1) and Nathan Jackson (No. 2) won their singles matches, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles.

Country Day, Gaston Day win golf titles

Charlotte Country Day and Gaston Day won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf championships Monday, and Gaston Day’s Seamus Bogan captured an individual state title.

The private schools’ state tournaments were played at Bryan Park Golf Club in Browns Summit, near Greensboro.

Charlotte Country Day took the 4A title with a team score of 302, 14 over par. Charlotte Latin finished two strokes behind, followed by Ravenscroft (305), Carmel Christian (317) and Christ School (320).

The 4A medalist was Cary Academy’s Bryan Fang, who shot a 1-under 71. The top Charlotte-area golfer was Country Day senior Max Jacobson, who tied for fifth with a 74. Other area golfers in the top 10 were Country Day’s Hudson Schulze (74) and Charlie O’Shea (75), and Charlotte Latin’s Davis Sayman (74).

Charlotte Country Day’s other scorer was William Grasty (79).

In 2A, where only the top three scores make up the team total, Gaston Day had a 10-over 226, with Caldwell Academy and O’Neal School tied for second at 230.

Bogan, a sophomore, tied for the best score all day, shooting a 2-under 70. Davidson Day’s Hunter Justice was second at 71. Other Gaston Day scorers were Jack D’Amore (75) and Max Ginther (81).

St. David’s School won the 3A team title, and Ridgecroft School won in 1A. There were no Charlotte-area teams or individuals among the leaders in those classes.

Is your team’s result missing?

Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.

All-Conference Lacrosse

Here is the Southeastern/SoMECK conference girls team

Southeastern/So Meck Conference Player of the Year for 2022: Kate Draddy #3, Senior, Midfielid, Charlotte Catholic

Southeastern/So Meck Conference Coach of the Year for 2022: Dee Bier, Charlotte Catholic

All Conf Team

TEAM

JERSEY

PLAYER/INFO

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

3

Kate Draddy (Sr, Midlfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

18

Molly Baumgratz (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

4

Lauren Kelly (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

22

Stella Ray (Sr, Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

26

Peyton Chadwick (Sr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

10

Kate Perrin (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

25

Siobhan Draddy (Sr, Defense/Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

14

Kate Daniels (So, Attack/Midfield)

1st Team

South Meck

20

Junior - Ava Skeffington - Midfield

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

5

Mary Catherine Farley (So, Attack/Midfield)

1st Team

Ardrey Kell

7

Finley McLeod - Junior - Attack

1st Team

Myers Park

5

Millie Rush (So, Midfield)

2nd Team

Charlotte Catholic

12

Emily Knapp (Sr, Defense)

2nd Team

Charlotte Catholic

1

Barbara Tucker (Jr, Midfield)

2nd Team

Myers Park

16

Anna Montgomery (Jr, Defense)

2nd Team

Myers Park

7

Carson Weber (Sr, Attack)

2nd Team

Providence

18

Grace Dancausse (Sr, Midfield)

2nd Team

South Meck

42

Sophomore - Madeline Allen - Attack

2nd Team

Independence High School

2

Lily Loker (Sr, Midfield)

2nd Team

Ardrey Kell

6

Megan Kluxen - Senior - Defense

2nd Team

Ardrey Kell

25

Archisha Deepak - Senior - Defense

2nd Team

South Meck

1

Junior - Elena Marconi - Goalie

2nd Team

Providence

3

Azariah Diagne (Jr, Goalie)

2nd Team

Butler High School

40

Anna Glanzer (Sr, Goalie, 92 Saves w 45% save percentage)

High School Football: East-West Rosters released

Here are the rosters for the East-West football all-star game to be played in Greensboro July 13. The game annually brings together some of the state’s top public school seniors for a final game of their careers.



2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Football



















EAST





























Player

Pos. Ht. Wt. High School HS Coach



Chris Allen LB 6’4 265 Wake Forest Reggie Lucas

Braxton Brown LB 5’11 205 East Duplin Jack Holley

Jalen Brown OL 6’3 330 Northern Nash Andrew Farriss

Klavon Brown HB 6’1 205 J. H. Rose Will Bland

Jaiden Covington OL 6’4 310 Richmond Senior Bryan Till

Xzavier Fields DL 6’ 300 Corinth Holders Adam Khavari

Justin Foreman DB 6’1 177 D.H. Conley Nate Conner

Kaevon Freshwater DE 6’4 230 Northeastern Antonio Moore

Jay Haggins K 5’10 165 South View Rodney

Brewington



Kedrick “KD” Harrison LB 6’1 230 Cleveland Scott Riley

Levi Herring OL 6’3 270 Whiteville Jarret Price

Jewalace Holmes WR 6’ 184 Southern Durham Darius Robinson

Fuller Howard LB 6’2 205 Wake Forest Reggie Lucas

Sam Jones QB 6’6 220 John T. Hoggard Craig

Underwood



Tyrese McCleese DT 6’2 240 John A. Holmes Paul Hoggard

Richard McDonald WR 6’1 175 Cape Fear Jacob Thomas

Davon McKayan-Jones DB 6’3 187 Hunt Juan Jackson

Ladarius McNeill LB 6’2 185 Scotland High Richard Bailey

Keyshawn Monk DB 6’ 180 Cleveland Scott Riley

Robert Nicholson RB 5’9 190 Scotland High Richard Bailey

Devin Pellom WR 6’ 190 New Hanover Dylan Dimock

Luke Peters OL 6’3 300 Knightdale Anthony Timmons

Hayes Pippin QB 5’11 176 Washington Perry Owens

Connor Powe WR 6’3 170 E.A. Laney Luke Little

Cyril Rodts OL 6’3 275 Millbrook Clarence Inscore

William Santospago OL 6’3 295 Millbrook Clarence Inscore

Carter Scearce LB 5’11 215 Cardinal Gibbons Steven Wright

Barnes Smith OL/LS 5’10 195 Terry Sanford Bruce

McClelland II



Edward Stewart DL 6’4 220 Havelock Allen Wooten

Justin Taylor DB 5’11 174 Goldsboro Timothy Ray

Liam Towey OL 6’3 270 Fuquay-Varina Jeb Hall

Jemell Vereen RB 5’10 205 Jack Britt Brian Randolph

Reginald Vick WR 6’2 175 East Wake Dealton Cotton

Malachi White DB 5’11 168 John A. Holmes Paul Hoggard

Leslie Williams DL 6’4 295 Warren County Victor Hunt

Remington Workman Jr LB 6’ 210 Westover Ernest King



















Head Coach:

Reggie Lucas







Wake Forest





Asst. Coaches:

Brian Batchelor







Southern Nash







Chris Hall







Cape Fear







Luke Little







E.A. Laney







Andrew Tew







South Central







Bryan Till







Richmond Sr.



























WEST





























Player

Pos. Ht. Wt. High School HS Coach



Layton Allen WR 6’1 180 East Surry Trent Lowman

Erwil Anthony Jr. OL 6’4 285 A.L. Brown Mike

Newsome



Damian Boykins QB 6’2 200 Chase Chris Cogdill

Clark Brown ILB 6’ 195 North Mecklenburg Damon Mckee

Javaryon Bruton OL 6’2 275 A.L. Brown Mike

Newsome



Jabrii Carolina RB 6’1 230 Thomasville Kevin Gillespie

Hunter Davis ILB 6’1 205 Burns David Devine

Tim Davis S 6”1 190 East Forsyth Todd Willert

Zion DIxon CB 5’11 175 Robert B. Glenn Antwon

Stevenson



Landon Eagler OL 6’4 315 South Mecklenburg Joe Evans

David Eldridge DT 6’1 280 West Forsyth Adrian Snow

Ellijah Ellis DE 6’5 255 North Forsyth Bernard Williams

Jordan Farmer CB 6’ 185 Southeast Guilford Earl Bates

Nicholas Furman OL 6’1 285 Mallard Creek Kennedy Tinsley

Jack Gooch DE 6’ 190 Northern Guilford Erik Westberg

Tre’von Hester RB 6’ 220 Page High Doug

Robertson



Tanner Jordan ILB 6’2 215 North Davidson Brian Flynn

Bob Kabambi OLB 6’ 195 Mallard Creek Kennedy Tinsley

Orlando Leon TE/H 6’1 205 Watauga Ryan Habich

Zaharee Maddox WR 5’11 160 Davie County Tim Devericks

Donell McDonald OL 6’4 270 North Mecklenburg Damon Mckee

Will Montgomery CB 6’ 157 East Forsyth Todd Willert

Elijah Munoz WR 5’10 165 Statesvillle Randall Gusler

Jonathan Neal OL 6’0 275 Dudley Steven Davis

Cam Peoples WR 5’7 170 Reidsville Jimmy Teague

Jake Prince DE/LS 6’2 240 Hickory Joe Glass

Tyson Resper WR 5’8 160 Grimsley Darryl Brown

Evan Rhodes ILB 6’2 205 R.J. Reynolds Pat Crowley

Akin Robinson RB 5’7 170 West Rowan Louis Kraft

Andrew Siler S 6’ 175 Ragsdale Johnny Boykin

Jahmier Slade QB 6’ 180 Dudley Steven Davis

Riley Sullivan K/P 6’4 175 North Davidson Brian Flynn

Quaidyn Tugman OLB 6’ 175 Hibriten Sam Mackey

Arhman Tyson DT 6’2 280 Asheboro Blake Brewer

Jordan Watkins S 6’1 190 Grimsley Darryl Brown

Sam Whitt OL 6’ 289 East Surry Trent Lowman



















Head Coach:

Darryl Brown







Grimsley





Asst. Coaches:

Tiesuan Brown







Mount Tabor







Randall Gusler







Statesville







Brian Hampton







Ashe County







Al Hendricks







Reidsville







Joe Nixon







Mooresville























Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
482
Post
449K+
Views
