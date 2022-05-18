ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finance Committee and Town Council

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/11/22 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget review, questions, and discussion. FY23 Budget Review: Public Works: Water Fund, Sewer Fund, Transportation Fund,...

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 5/20/2022 at 11:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management 7:30 PM Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). Other Business - Issue Order of Condition 398-406 Northampton Road DEP#89-699 Correspondence Monitoring Reports Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting Enforcement 0 Tuckerman Road Executive Session pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, Section 21(a)(3) to discuss strategy with respect to litigation if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the public body and the Chair so declares that having a discussion in open session would have a detrimental effect on the Town’s litigating position.
Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 5/23/2022 at 9:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: ANNOUCEMENTS: GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: 1. MAAB Variance Request – Leapfrog Programs – Request a MAAB variance to allow the use of an existing storage building as an emergency shelter without installing a ramp or providing an accessible approach to the entrance required by Section 25 of the MAAB Rules and Regulations, located at 89 North East Street (Map 15A/Parcel 29), associated to their nature after school program, under 521 CMR 24.00. OLD BUSINESS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
Jones Library Building Committee

RECEIVED: 5/16/2022 at 12:19 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (5-10-22); Finance Update (Mangano): Review & Approval of Invoices; Colliers Project Leaders, Owner's Project Manager (DiCarlo): Kestrel Land Trust Proposal Update, Interim Location(s); Subcommittee Reports: Design (Gray-Mullen), Outreach (Lefebvre); Correspondence; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hrs in Advance; Public Comment.
Board of License Commissioners

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd.; Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Protocol Amherst, LLC, 1 East Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti); Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Amherst Oyster Bar, LLC, 51 North Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti). Temporary Outdoor Dining Applications: Veracruz Foods, Inc, 63 South Pleasant St.; Fresh Side, Inc., 39 South Pleasant St.; A Fine Café Co., Inc., 28 Amity St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: see attached. Discussion Items: Mtg Time; Rental Registration Program; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hrs prior to mtg. Review of Minutes.
African Heritage Reparation Assembly

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 2:57 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, and Agenda Review. 2. Public Comment. 3. Presentation. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Juneteenth with Town Councilor Anika Lopes District 4, Debrief from Town Council: Designating Cannabis Tax Revenue for Reparations, Mass Humanities Application, Community Engagement: Survey; Community Forum; Symposium; Black/African American Census and Vacancy. 5. Public Comment. 6. Member Reports. 7. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 8. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9. Adjourn.
Learn About the Town's Pavement Management & Paving Plan

Town Engineer Jason Skeels presented Amherst's Pavement Manager and Paving Plan to the Town Services and Outreach Committee at one of their recent meetings. The presentation is very informative and goes through how the condition of our roads is rated and the methodology used to determine how and when certain roads are repaired.
Age & Dementia Friendly Community Project - Housing Listening Session

The Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Working Group is hosting listening sessions in the Spring/Summer of 2022 to gather input from older adults and others who are aging in Amherst (that’s all of us!). Please join us for these important conversations! SESSION 1: HOUSING - will be held from 2:30-4:00pm on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Zoom. Join us to share your thoughts on the assets and challenges of Housing for older adults in Amherst! Topics include: Aging in place; Home modifications and repairs; Affordability and Accessibility; New housing developments. Register for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/AFAmherstHousing(External link). For more info, please see linked flyers by clicking "more details" below.
Groff Park Splash Pad Official Season Opening

With the cooler temperatures of this week the Splash Pad will be closed. It will be officially opening for the season on Friday, May 27th. Hours of operation will be 10 am to 8 pm every day.
