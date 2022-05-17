Pasco Schools begin ramping up ‘engagement’ efforts

CLEARWATER — The 2022 graduates of Clearwater High School have been through more adversity than any of the 115 classes before them. Between the coronavirus pandemic and the construction of a new school on the aging campus on Gulf to Bay, the Class of 2022 was subjected to challenges never experienced before, including remote schooling, cancelled proms and other ceremonies, and dodging the elements while hopping from one portable classroom to the other throughout the school day. Additionally, Katherine Biddle, the Tornadoes’ beloved longtime athletic director who was recently elected to the FHSAA Hall of Fame, passed away in March following a battle with breast cancer, casting a dark shadow that’s hung heavy over the end of the school year.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO