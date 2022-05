Xavier Mieles was 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs and a RBI as Lyndhurst defeated North Arlington, 9-4, at Rip Collins Field in North Arlington. John Lembo went 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases for Lyndhurst (15-9), which scored runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back. Michael Rizzo was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a RBI, and Matteo Morelli went 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch, a run, a RBI and a triple. Winning pitcher Jack Nowinski struck out two in six innings.

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO