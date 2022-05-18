ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Hilary Duff to Design Limited-edition Collections for Carter’s

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVMdc_0fhkaGHt00

Click here to read the full article.

Hilary Duff has been named the first chief mom officer of Carter’s Inc., the Atlanta-based childrenswear firm, in an effort to put her parenting expertise to work and reach Millennial parents. She will also be creative director and parent consultant for the brand, designing two limited-edition capsule collections for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

Carter’s, which dates back to 1865, is the largest branded marketer of baby and children’s clothing in the U.S.

More from WWD

“It is such a beloved brand. I have such nostalgia wrapped around the Carter’s brand from my own childhood, and then becoming a mom myself. I feel that my biggest mission in this life is to be a good mom and to be there for my kids and when I think of Carter’s mission, it’s so aligned with that,” Duff, a mother of three, said in an interview.

Duff’s label, which will be distributed exclusively to Carter’s direct-to-consumer channels, will be called Hilary Duff [heart] Carter’s. Carter’s has a website and 1,000 stores across the U.S., and Duff’s collection will be in about half of them.

Sizes will range from newborn to 24 months.

Duff will design an elevated fall collection with a boho chic element that will include knits, sweaters and jumpsuits, in both neutrals and some printed patterns for boys and girls. The products will range from baby to toddler, and a few pieces for moms as well. The fall collection is inspired by cozy autumn weekends with family and friends.

Prices range from $12-$24. Baby/toddler/kids hats are $16; adult hats and scarves are $18 to $20; sweaters, shackets and jumpsuits are $22 to $24, and fashion bodysuits, leggings  and pants are $12 to $16.

“While every mom is a chief mom officer in their own way, I’m honored that Carter’s chose me to represent their brand and be the ultimate champion for moms everywhere,” Duff said. “I was inspired by Carter’s mission and their commitment to inspire parents and future generations. Motherhood is not easy but it’s incredibly rewarding, and through my partnership with Carter’s, I hope to be a source of light and inspiration for others as we navigate our individual parenting journeys.”

The 34-year-old Duff first rose to fame in the title role of television’s “Lizzie McGuire,” and has starred in such TV shows as “Younger” and is currently in “How I Met Your Father.”

She is no stranger to fashion. Previously, she had such fashion ventures as Stuff by Hilary Duff, Femme for DKNY and the “Muse x Hilary Duff” collection, a collaborative effort with GlassesUSA. Her deal with Carter’s is exclusive.

“I am in the throes of motherhood,” said Duff, whose children are 10, three and 13 months. She said she previously designed a children’s and women’s collection of rompers for Smash + Tess.

For her first fall collection for Carter’s, she designed Fair Isles and wide stripes and lots of neutrals with some pops of color. “There are some plaids. There are some paper-bag pants that are adorable,” she said.

Basically she wanted the ease of getting a child dressed. She said Carter’s “is so dialed in” to knowing what kids will wear up against their skin. “I have three children who don’t want hard pants or itchy sweaters,” she said. When all the fabrics came in, she saw that she didn’t have a problem with any of them. “They were all soft and kid friendly. H onestly, it looks like all stuff that I would wear, all shrunken down in size,” she said. She noted that there are a few surprises in the collection for moms.

Among her favorite looks are two Fair Isle sweaters that are a neutral pink and there’s a full romper that’s unisex and comes in creams and grays. “It’s very warm and easy and goes for both genders,” she said. She is also designing “shackets” that are lined with a warm fleece and on the outside are bright plaids.

She said she will be curating shopping guides and sharing some of her tips on how to get your kids dressed when they’re not cooperating. She’ll talk about mixing and matching pieces, what to have in your diaper bag, and how to get out of your house quickly.

She said her youngest child influenced the collection the most. The collection is mostly for her age.

For the past seven years, Duff has been commuting back and forth between New York and Los Angeles shooting, “Younger,” and she said she’s happy “How I Met Your Father” is shooting in L.A. She starts up again at the end of July.

“It was very hard, but I would not have changed it for the world. New York is such a special place. I got to have a lot of my late 20s and early 30s going back and forth to two of the greatest cities. It was so good for my son to have a little bit of experience in New York. Of course, the time on the airplanes and being apart was hard, but it made me stronger,” Duff said.

Asked how Carter’s reacted to the May/June Women’s Health magazine, where Duff posed nude on the cover and inside its Body Issue, she said, “I did not hear anything so I think that was good news. I think they really respect me as a woman and a mom, and they know it was done with the intention of empowering women and feeling good about myself. It was definitely not oversexualized, it was more powerful and just being 34 and in my body, and appreciate what my body has done for me. I think it was more inspired than anything.”

In a separate interview, Jeff Jenkins, chief marketing officer of Carter’s, told WWD the collaboration with Duff is a first for the 160-year-old brand, which has done some one-off influencer partnerships with celebrities, “but we’ve never done anything of this scale.”

He explained that as a brand, they are always trying to connect with the parents, and every new parent generation has new idols and celebrities that they grew up with. He said today’s Millennial parents grew up on Duff, have followed her career and are watching her now on “How I Met Your Father.”

“Not only is she a great celebrity and mom, she’s also a really relatable mom. She shares a lot of what she does on her parenting journey with her fans on social media and her community,” Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, she will design a couple of different collections for Carter’s and is working with Carter’s on how to connect to their parent community. She’ll be offering her tips, tricks and advice over the next 18 months.

As for what they hope she will do for the brand, Jenkins said, “When we think of what Hilary will do for the next generation of parents, she embodies that spirit more than anyone else because she’s so open on her social media. She connects to that next generation of parents. She’s a mom icon. It was a no-brainer to welcome her to the Carter’s family. She’s going to bring value in lots of different areas, from design aesthetic to the chic sense of style that she has. She’ll bring her personal stamp on Carter’s and will continue to bring relevance with Carter’s to the next generation.”

Duff’s content will span across all their different channels, from how-to guides to quotes to information they’ll be launching over the course of the partnership through the website, emails, social media. “There will be a central location on our website for parents to access as well,” he said.

Describing how they got together with her, Jenkins said when they put together a list of the quintessential Millennial moms, “she rose to the top of the list.”

Jenkins said Carter’s performed very well during the pandemic. “The good news for us is that kids continue to grow and grow out of clothes,” he said.

When asked whether Carter’s has plans to work with other celebrities, Jenkins said, “It is our first foray and we’re very excited about the potential of Hilary and what this can mean for the brand, and we also want to remain relevant and more to come.

“As we think about reaching that Millennial and Gen Z parent, Hilary is a big thrust of that,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Levi’s Releases Limited-edition Shorts With Emma Chamberlain for ‘501 Day’

Click here to read the full article. It’s “501 Day” at Levi Strauss & Co. and in honor of its 501 denim line, the fashion company has released new 501 shorts, made in collaboration with content creator Emma Chamberlain. “I have been collecting all different types of Levi’s 501s for years,” Chamberlain told WWD in an exclusive statement. “They are the most timeless and reliable staple in my closet. During the summer, all I wear are cutoff 501 shorts. Not only are they comfortable, but they always look cool and effortless. I was so excited to create a pair of shorts...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rupaul
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Virgil Abloh
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Celebrity#Design Limited Edition#Collections#Carter S Inc#Millennial
HollywoodLife

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Seen Enjoying Lunch On Venice Getaway: Rare Photos

Kevin Hart, 42, is enjoying a trip to Venice, Italy, with wife Eniko Parrish, 37 — and his cell phone! The Fatherhood actor was seen enjoying the sunshine in the romantic city with his love on May 13, walking casually and dining outdoors. In both cases, both parties appeared to be enjoying both each other, and their phones. In the photos, Kevin rocked a white long-sleeved Gucci hoodie with a zip front, matching sneakers, and blue jeans. Eniko wore a full, peach-colored bodysuit with a simple pattern, open-toed heels, and understated jewelry. She also carried a classic black handbag. The couple both finished their looks with the ultimate Venice accessory — sunglasses!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy