ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New ‘Invisible Seams’ Documentary Gives Asian Makers the Mic

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Compared to the air time given to fashion brands and creative directors, the behind-the-scenes makers of the remaining New York production houses are all but invisible.

But a just-released documentary hopes to change that narrative. The film touches on a number of misconceptions and challenges that still exist behind “Made in New York ” fashion and shed light on the stories of women who power the industry.

More from WWD

The 17-minute film was directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Jia Li, director of photography and founder of Hi-Lo.tv Production, who is also behind the six-minute docushort “Spicy Village” (which served as a jumping-off point for the film), and HBO show “Take Out” with Lisa Ling. Fashion industry veteran Jodie Chan served as executive producer for “Invisible Seams” with a number of people aiding to its production and translation.

“This is a human interest story, not an Asian story,” Chan, who initiated the project, told WWD. “Of course, I think this is just a small part of the industry, and there’s so many other people — Latina patternmakers, Indian embroiderers — whose stories should continue to be shared. In this moment, we felt it was very important to put this specific story together to celebrate these women who have done so much for the industry. They deserve this moment.”

“Invisible Seams” shares the stories of eight Asian seamstresses and patternmakers in New York’s Garment District, centering their experiences as front-line workers in fashion . Weathering the pandemic, the steep rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the area (a 73 percent increase last May), trials of immigration and the incessant demands of fashion, the film is a celebration of endurance, expertise and sacrifice.

“We romanticize the Paris ateliers but we think of Asian workplaces as sweatshops. That’s what really struck me,” said Chan. “I work in communications, so I know when we pitch things it’s about the designer: It’s the brand, but we forget the women behind the scenes who helped it get to the red carpet or wherever it needed to be. It takes such a huge team of people to make the sketch become a reality. Even if it’s not just about Asian women — this is a part of the industry that’s really worth celebrating.”

It was one moment, in particular, that served as a catalyst for the film.

“For me, personally, the shootings in Atlanta [last year, which were a targeted, deadly attack on Asian spas] really triggered me. I wanted to translate my feelings into something actionable. I also signed up to be a volunteer and mentor for the [Asian Professional Exchange] APEX community,” Chan said. “I came to work up close and personal with these ladies, and they have an abundance of stories in their personal lives.”

It was the rising hate crimes in the Garment District that validated the thesis for this project and accelerated Chan’s urgency.

Chan has been on the periphery of fashion, and this particular story, her whole life. Both of her grandmothers were seamstresses in Hong Kong. Speaking to the strength, tenacity, wit and sass that the women in “Invisible Seams” play out on the screen, Chan emphasized: “All of them are really proud of their craft and their work. They see it as a vocation and they’re proud of it.”

Business owner Yaqi Sun of Atelier YQS pursued patternmaking, following along in the footsteps of her mentor and couture-trained patternmaker Nicolas Caito and cofounder of Atelier Caito, and has now put herself in “high demand,” in Chan’s words. “They chose to pursue this vocation. Yaqi chose to be a patternmaker. Now designers rely on her in a very different way,” said Chan.

There were a number of stylistic elements about the film that contributed to the dialogue, which director Jia Lia spoke to. Referencing continuity between her previous films, Li said, “It was important to me to take the elements of ‘Spicy Village’ and tell an authentic story. Take someone who is not a native English speaker and convey everything she wants to convey. First and foremost, we have to be true to the women in this film. We ended up translating this film into both Chinese and Korean.”

“I actually don’t know anything about fashion besides wearing clothes and some taste in what I wear,” Li confessed. “That [industry] complexity is what we were trying to convey in this film. There’s cultural nuance and other attributes that may mean that someone gets a different job than someone else. There’s language [barrier] issues that this film touches on…but the reality that Asian women or garment workers can only do one sort of job [is wrong].”

Given the heightened interest of labor unions among the American public today, Li is hitting on a timely moment. “I don’t speak of it as an activist point of view. I am just deeply interested in labor, and what it is that motivates people to come in to work every day.”

As for what happens next, the fashion industry can anticipate a Chinatown screening of “Invisible Seams” on June 24, which is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 garment worker strike in which more than 20,000 (mostly Asian American women) garment workers gathered and won a fight for better conditions and wages.

The film has also been entered into film festivals including the New York Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, among others, but is available on Vimeo now.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Personality Sean Stewart Launches L.A.-inspired Dirty Weekend

Click here to read the full article. New Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Dirty Weekend launches this weekend exclusively online. Sean Stewart, television personality, actor, model, entrepreneur and son of rocker Sir Rod Stewart, established Dirty Weekend with many inspirations including hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll, Los Angeles surf culture, ’90s fashion and street art. Stewart said he saw a gap in the market for California-inspired streetwear rooted in music.More from WWDAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionThey Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021The Attico Unveils "Life At Large" Streetwear Capsule The streetwear and summer collections include apparel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: Sabrina Elba on Her First Acting Role, Activism and (Not) Working With Idris

Click here to read the full article. Activist-slash-actress Sabrina Elba walked the famous Cannes steps Friday night for the premiere of “Three Thousand Years of Longing” in white wisp of a Tony Ward gown. It wasn’t her first red carpet — she is married to one Idris Elba after all — but it was her first time seeing herself on the big screen. Sabrina Elba’s a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador and works on sustainable aid and climate justice projects in Africa, as well as with the first lady of Sierra Leone on issues related to violence against women. In fact, she was...
MOVIES
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: Julia Roberts Shares a Phone-Free Moment at Chopard

Click here to read the full article. CANNES – Even superstars get camera shy. Julia Roberts was feeling it when she took to the stage at the Chopard Trophee gala to honor Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden. “When Caroline said there would be a little dinner after, this wasn’t what I pictured, so I feel a little sick,” she joked as all eyes – and screens – were on her. “This isn’t like we do dinner at home, but it’s beautiful to be here.”More from WWDPhotos From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red CarpetPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit'amfAR Cannes 2021:...
MOVIES
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis Vuitton

Click here to read the full article. CANNES — Lea Seydoux arrived all aglow at the Louis Vuitton dinner Friday night, fresh from the premiere of “One Fine Morning,” which received rave reviews after its debut earlier in the day. She made a quick change into a tan suit from longtime collaborator Nicolas Ghesquière. “I feel very strong when I wear his clothes,” she said of the designer. “There’s a certain romanticism about his fashion, but also he is very inspired by sci-fi movies. I love how he’s managed to mix the two styles that are very different from one another.”More...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
WWD

Hyram Yarbro, Jackie Aina, Dulma Altan and Marianna Hewitt on the Evolution of Influence

Click here to read the full article. “I did some quick math before we sat down and between the four of us, we have 21,853,000 followers,” said Marianna Hewitt, kicking off a conversation with leading content creators Jackie Aina, Dulma Altan and Hyram Yarbro. All well-known, familiar names in the world of social media, they’ve used their power of influence to build their own companies. Aina is the founder of lifestyle brand Forvr Mood (currently offering scented candles, room sprays and silk pillowcases); Altan is the creator of entrepreneurial platform Makelane; Yarbro, known as the Gen Z beauty guru, offers skin...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Asian American#Labor Union#Documentary#Hbo#Indian
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWD

Balenciaga Takes Crypto, the Rich’s Charities

Click here to read the full article. CRYPTO CRAZE: Was it because its show was at the New York Stock Exchange, or just customers wanting to pay with it? Regardless of the reason, Balenciaga revealed that it now is accepting payment in cryptocurrency. Given the plunge in their value over the last 10 days, one could argue the timing wasn’t ideal, but starting with the U.S., the brand will now accept crypto at its flagship stores, including on Madison Avenue in New York and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, as well as on balenciaga.com. Other regions and e-commerce will follow,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Streaming Future and Legacy of Broadcast TV Collide at Upfront Week

Once it was the Big Three, then Fox muscled its way into the broadcast cabal to make it the Big Four. Now what once was quaintly termed the television industry is a cacophonous bundle of multiplatform, platform-agnostic content providers attempting to appeal to consumers who have infinite choices and dwindling attention spans.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Psycho Bunny Rolling Out Retail Under New Owners

Click here to read the full article. If he had his druthers, Alen Brandman would prefer to stay in the shadows. But his enthusiasm about the growth opportunities for Psycho Bunny have prompted him to step out into the light. Brandman is the chief executive officer of Thread Collective, a Montreal-based business that started out as a children’s denim manufacturer but now produces apparel under license for a large number of brands including Bebe, Hurley, Ellen Tracy and Pajar.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The...
BUSINESS
WWD

A Look at Emma Chamberlain’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Emma Chamberlain, one of the biggest social media stars of this generation, turns 21 today. Not only has she climbed the ranks on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more, she has also emerged as a fashion icon in her own right.More from WWDCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable Moments In recent years, Chamberlain has worked very closely with Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for the women’s collections, attending the label’s shows in Paris frequently as an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy