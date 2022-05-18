ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbie Collection Touching Down at Forever 21

By Jean E. Palmieri
 6 days ago

Forever 21 has collaborated with everyone from Hervé Léger to Sports Illustrated of late, and even entered the metaverse with Roblox. Now the retail chain owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group , is launching a limited-edition collection centered around Barbie . The collection arrives as buzz continues to build over the film version of the iconic doll, which stars Margot Robbie and is due out in July 2023.

The line of women’s and kids’ apparel is inspired by the fashion doll created by Mattel in 1959 and includes colorful sportswear, swimwear, sleepwear, footwear, accessories and beauty products. The collection will also be available in plus sizes up to 3XL and there will be childrenswear in sizes from five to 14. Prices will range from $6.99 to $54.99.

Barbie is often a child’s first muse and experience with fashion. Forever 21 has been the retailer bringing endless styling options to life for shoppers of all ages to find their unique sense of style,” said Winnie Park, chief executive officer of Forever 21. “Forever 21 x Barbie is a remarkable collaboration between two brands that merge retro fashion and fun into an amazing and accessible collection — perfect for summer.”

To accompany the clothing, which will debut in Forever 21 stores and online beginning on Thursday, the retailer will also offer the Barbie Fashionista doll at both channels for the first time. The Barbie Fashionista doll line celebrates diversity through various body types, skin tones, eye colors and other unique physical traits.

Simon Property Group together with Authentic Brands Group and Brookfield Property Partners bought Forever 21 out of bankruptcy in February of 2020 for $81.1 million not including another $73 million for the goods already bought and other costs. It is now part of SPARC, which owns Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer and Lucky Brand.

