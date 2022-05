May 24 (UPI) -- Brothers Day, celebrated annually on May 24, was started by an Alabama man in 2001 to celebrate bothers both biological and chosen. The holiday was founded in 2001 by C. Daniel Rhodes of Hoover, Ala., to celebrate biological brothers and fraternity brothers as well as those united in brotherhood by union membership or life experiences.

