Lancaster, PA

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

By James Wesser, Madison Montag
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets.

According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir G. Brown. Brown is a resident of Lancaster and has been charged with the following:

  • Criminal attempt to commit homicide (two counts),
  • Possession of an instrument of a crime (one count),
  • Firearms carried without a license (one count),
  • Discharging a firearm within Lancaster City (one count),
  • Driving while operating privilege is suspended (one count)
  • Reckless driving (one count)
One person shot near Harrisburg High School

On May 17, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 6:55 p.m.

After being dispatched near South Queen and Andrew Streets, officers found an adult male and a juvenile shooting victim. Both individuals are Lancaster City residents.

Police reported that the individuals immediately received medical treatment, but did not release any statements about their current condition.

A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301.

Anonymous tips are also accepted at www.lancasterpolice.com .

This is a developing story.

Lancaster, PA
