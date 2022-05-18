ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS – CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE RACE

CURRY COUNTY-- At this time, 911 calls cannot be successfully completed in Curry County. 911 lines have been re-routed to other emergency centers. If you have an emergency and cannot get through to emergency services within Curry County, North of Thomas Creek Bridge, call 541-247-3243. For any emergencies South of Thomas Creek Bridge, call 541-469-3118 extension 0. If you are within an area other than Curry County and cannot get through to 911, call the local law enforcement business line. Emergency line disruption is being identified and estimated time of repair is not known at this time. Thank you.

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO