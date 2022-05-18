ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS – CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE RACE

kqennewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg attorney Robert Johnson won the race for Douglas...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 5.23.22

A look at Sutherlin with City Manager Jerry Gillham, Mayor Michelle Sumner and Deputy City Recorder and Communications staffer Melanie Masterfield. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 5 23 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon legislative races come into focus for the fall

With Oregon’s May primaries in the rear-view mirror, legislative candidates who emerged victorious can turn their attention to the general election. No incumbents lost their primary races. In fact, few even faced a primary opponent. There will be competition in most general election match-ups, however. But some primary winners...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign through June 5th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said it is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when statistically seat belt use is decreased. O’Dell said with the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, there will be an increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways. O’Dell said, “…it is important to get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety. Our goal is to educate and prevent senseless deaths”.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Elections
County
Douglas County, OR
Douglas County, OR
Elections
Douglas County, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
opb.org

Greater Idaho movement scales back plan for Oregon annexation

Leaders of the movement seeking to cede a large swath of Oregon to the state of Idaho issued a new map Monday that would dial back the proposed annexation. The new map excludes the Southern Oregon and coastal counties of Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine and Jackson. It includes everything east of the Deschutes River with some exceptions such as the City of Bend. The proposal would split Wasco, Jefferson and Deschutes counties. The line also cuts through the western edge of Klamath County, ceding the bulk of it to the new state of Greater Idaho.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER FEE ADJUSTMENTS

The Roseburg City Council will consider fee adjustments as part of its meeting Monday night. The discussion will include whether to make adjustments to general fees and water related fees. Councilors will hear a presentation regarding developable business lands in the city. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. in...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Greater Idaho to focus east of Cascades after defeats on Douglas, Josephine county ballots

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A Roseburg man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said just after 9:00 p.m. a pair of people were arguing inside a vehicle in the 300 block of West Harvard Boulevard. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing physical injury. The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle until the victim called 911.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

911 lines have been re-routed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY-- At this time, 911 calls cannot be successfully completed in Curry County. 911 lines have been re-routed to other emergency centers. If you have an emergency and cannot get through to emergency services within Curry County, North of Thomas Creek Bridge, call 541-247-3243. For any emergencies South of Thomas Creek Bridge, call 541-469-3118 extension 0. If you are within an area other than Curry County and cannot get through to 911, call the local law enforcement business line. Emergency line disruption is being identified and estimated time of repair is not known at this time. Thank you.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Night#Nine Percent
KDRV

Fatal crash closes US 199 near Selma, Oregon

UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
SELMA, OR
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 12:10 a.m. the 45-year old was reported to be sleeping in a bathroom in a business in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue. The report said when the suspect was told she was under arrest, she allegedly pulled her arms underneath her body, grabbed onto her hair and refused commands to put her hands behind her back.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA LAUNCHING NEW ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD

The Roseburg VA Health Care System will launch the VA’s new Electronic Health Record on June 11th. A release said the change will affect veterans who use My HealtheVet to manage their care at all Roseburg VA facilities along with both clinics in Eugene and ones in North Bend and Brookings.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

One arrest, two warrants, 5,600 plants destroyed

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are looking for a primary suspect for an illegal marijuana grow where a search warrant brought destruction of illicit plants. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says that suspect is one of two main suspects related to illegal marijuana grow sites revealed by search warrants served last week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy