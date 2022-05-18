ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan on Vince McMahon ripping up WWE RAW scripts

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 6 days ago
Tony Khan is always an interesting guest. The AEW lead man commented on Vince McMahon and his habit of ripping up WWE RAW scripts. Interesting topic and Khan had something to say: “To be honest, when I hear about somebody going in, and they have a TV show on Monday that...

Related
PWMania

Sasha Banks Reportedly “Mad” About Ronda Rousey Getting WrestleMania 38 Spot

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of Monday’s episode of RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what may have caused Banks to walk out on Wrestling Observer Radio. “Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tony Khan
PWMania

Jon Moxley Reuniting With Former Tag Team Partner

For the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA, Jon Moxley will reunite with one of his former tag team partners Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). The last time Mox and Callihan...
CLIVE, IA
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Raw#Forbes
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Files New Trademark For Nickname

Earlier this week, AEW star and wrestling legend Sting made headlines when he filed to trademark his long-time nickname, “The Icon,” with a focus on the use of energy drinks. A few days later, the Franchise of WCW is looking to trademark the term for all purposes. According...
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks and Naomi; Real Life in Wrestling

Are we watching an episode of “Dark Side Of The Ring” unfold before our eyes? Maybe it’s not that sexy, but it is interesting and sad. Monday night offered us a bit of an interesting situation on RAW. I guess that’s an understatement, considering that everyone and their Mother is either talking, vlogging, blogging, or arguing over one thing that has grabbed the pro wrestling community by the throat, and that is… Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali!
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Medical Update On Two Banged Up Stars

They’re a bit banged up. WWE has a lot of television time available to them and it can be difficult to find ways to fill in all of that time. The company has several wrestlers available to help, but sometimes they need to make a few changes for the sake of a little freshening up. That seems to be the case again, as we might not be seeing a pair of stars, at least for a little bit.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Combat Sports
AEW
WWE
Sports
Wrestling World

Stephanie McMahon will be leaving WWE for some time

Recently, a tweet shocked WWE Universe fans a bit, when the daughter of WWE Chairman, Stephanie McMahon, wanted to write on her Twitter account that she will be absent from her commitments with the family company to devote himself to his family, in a situation where fans don't quite understand what's really going on.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Have Spoiled Major Title Change

Can we get a warning next time? There is a lot going on at any given point in WWE and sometimes the company builds on the idea of wondering what they are going to do next. In theory, this is going to draw interest in what is going on and there can be some great drama as a result. WWE was trying to do that this week but they might have accidentally spoiled it in advance.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Teases One Of His Rivals As Fourth Member Of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable. Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.
WWE
SkySports

Floyd Mayweather challenged by Jake Paul after ring legend floors Don Moore in exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi

Floyd Mayweather was challenged by Jake Paul on social media after the boxing legend floored Don Moore in a one-sided exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi. The 45-year-old returned to the ring against Moore, in a punishing showcase of Mayweather's skills as he dropped his former sparring partner with a body shot in the closing minutes of the eight-rounder, although no scores and no winner were announced.
COMBAT SPORTS
