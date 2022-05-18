ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Chick-fil-A offers free food for a year if missing sign returned

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

It’s a sign worth clucking about.

A Tennessee Chick-fil-A is offering free food for a year to anyone that returns a sign that’s gone missing.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the operators of the Chick-fil-A located in Alcoa, TN., said whoever returns it would be awarded Chick-fil-A for a year through digital gift cards.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions,” the location wrote on Facebook. “We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned.”

A worker at the fast-food spot told The Post Tuesday night the sign has not yet been returned.

Several commenters below the post on Facebook said they believe it might have flown off during a recent storm in the area.

Alcoa, where the Chick-fil-A is located, is a city south of Knoxville with a population of more than 10,000.

The fast-food chain posted the deal on Facebook.
Facebook/Chick-fil-A Hunter's Crossing

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
