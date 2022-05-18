ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

16-year-old boy’s body recovered in pond

By Jon Zimney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old boy’s body was recovered Sunday night from a pond, say conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Crews responded just after 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, to a report of a juvenile missing in the pond after falling from a rope swing in the 71700 block...

